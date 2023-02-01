Not surprised. Politicians do what they do at the expense of citizens. It is interesting that they claim this is a full-time job, yet their offices remain closed due to the pandemic. Their voice-mail apparently gets checked every few hours, as per the voice-mail. LOL.
to the mayor she said it's a full-time job for an alderman they only work 32 hours that is not full time they shouldn't reap the benefits either because of that full time
I was thinking about putting the application in with the city for the driver but s*** they don't pay enough I say if they get their raise city employees should go on strike I have a walk out see what happens what do you think the mayor would do then fire everybody and it just can't be certain city employees that walk out all of them at one time boom shut it down
