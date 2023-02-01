ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Rob Gronkowski Explains How Partying Helped His NFL Career

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zSLRI_0kY7AsfD00
(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas)

Add partying to every NFL player’s workout regiment. Former tight end Rob Gronkowski said some of those late nights at the bar helped him throughout his career on the gridiron.

Making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski was asked about his partying during his NFL career. The four-time Super Bowl champion explained — in detail! — how his late-night rendezvous assisted him on the field.

“Yes, in ways. I’ve always said that. It was kinda my past, the partying. Everyone’s like ‘Rob, you’re partying too much.’ I just had a good time growing up,” Gronkowski said. “I’m from Buffalo … the Bills Mafia, they’re tailgating, they’re jumping off RVs into tables. That’s how I grew up.

“And then I realized, I was telling everyone, it makes me better if I party. I’m a better player out on the field. And then I realized it and I went back, like, how do I party? Well, I’m carrying my friends throughout the bar. I’m holding them up, I’m lifting them. … And I’m dancing the whole time. … Then I realized it translated to the football field.

It … makes sense. Kind of, in a very Gronk-like way, right?

Hey, the man won Super Bowl rings, earned five Pro Bowl selections and totaled 9,286 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns in his career. Who are we to question his workout methods?

Could Rob Gronkowski Return to NFL in 2023?

Never say never. That’s basically the message Rob Gronkowski had about his future and the possibility of returning to the NFL in 2023.

We can’t confirm whether Gronk has been getting back into party shape recently, but he did tell TMZ Sports that there’s “a chance” he could suit up again.

“Like Dumb and Dumber, baby. You’re sayin’ there’s a chance? You never know,” Gronk told the TMZ hosts. “What if someone wanted to throw the whole salary cap at me, baby, or half of the salary cap, then you gotta think about it.

“Throw me some quarterback money. Then you’re talking, so there’s always a possibility.”

Gronkowski has retired twice, once after the 2018 season with the New England Patriots and again after the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Keep your eyes peeled, folks. There’s a chance Gronk is back in uniform next season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Gisele Bundchen: I'm Glad Tom Brady Retired, But We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together!

On Wednesday, the sports world gave a collective shrug in response to one of the least-shocking announcements of all time. Last year around this time, Tom Brady retired from the NFL, then changed his mind and wound up playing a season that reminded the whole world that there are reasons you don’t see more 45-year-old football players.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News

Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
The Spun

Report: How Gisele Bundchen Really Feels About Tom Brady

Several people sent well wishes to Tom Brady on Tuesday, including his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.  Bundchen had the following response to Brady's retirement announcement: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life." According to People, this comment from Bundchen was ...
TAMPA, FL
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
Outsider.com

Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot

Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

641K+
Followers
72K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy