Rob Gronkowski Explains How Partying Helped His NFL Career

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas)

Add partying to every NFL player’s workout regiment. Former tight end Rob Gronkowski said some of those late nights at the bar helped him throughout his career on the gridiron.

Making an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gronkowski was asked about his partying during his NFL career. The four-time Super Bowl champion explained — in detail! — how his late-night rendezvous assisted him on the field.

“Yes, in ways. I’ve always said that. It was kinda my past, the partying. Everyone’s like ‘Rob, you’re partying too much.’ I just had a good time growing up,” Gronkowski said. “I’m from Buffalo … the Bills Mafia, they’re tailgating, they’re jumping off RVs into tables. That’s how I grew up.

“And then I realized, I was telling everyone, it makes me better if I party. I’m a better player out on the field. And then I realized it and I went back, like, how do I party? Well, I’m carrying my friends throughout the bar. I’m holding them up, I’m lifting them. … And I’m dancing the whole time. … Then I realized it translated to the football field.

It … makes sense. Kind of, in a very Gronk-like way, right?

Hey, the man won Super Bowl rings, earned five Pro Bowl selections and totaled 9,286 receiving yards and 92 touchdowns in his career. Who are we to question his workout methods?

Could Rob Gronkowski Return to NFL in 2023?

Never say never. That’s basically the message Rob Gronkowski had about his future and the possibility of returning to the NFL in 2023.

We can’t confirm whether Gronk has been getting back into party shape recently, but he did tell TMZ Sports that there’s “a chance” he could suit up again.

“Like Dumb and Dumber, baby. You’re sayin’ there’s a chance? You never know,” Gronk told the TMZ hosts. “What if someone wanted to throw the whole salary cap at me, baby, or half of the salary cap, then you gotta think about it.

“Throw me some quarterback money. Then you’re talking, so there’s always a possibility.”

Gronkowski has retired twice, once after the 2018 season with the New England Patriots and again after the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Keep your eyes peeled, folks. There’s a chance Gronk is back in uniform next season.