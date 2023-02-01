ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

Story update: Eagles win in overtime

The Eagles girls hockey team beat the Academy of Holy Angels 2-1 in overtime on Friday at Eden Prairie Community Center. Eagles senior captain Jordan Hirsch (25) scored the game-winning goal with 4:17 remaining in overtime. Photo by Rick Olson Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Pathways and Capstones boost college and career prep at EPHS

When Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students begin choosing next year’s courses on Feb. 1, they’ll have important new tools to prepare them for their futures: Pathways and expanded Capstone experiences. Pathways are suggested course progressions that reflect five high-demand career fields. They are geared to provide a focused but flexible framework that can guide [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
SouthWest Station waiting area near completion

The new SouthWest Station passenger waiting area on Technology Drive in Eden Prairie is in its final stages of construction. According to Friday’s Metro Green Line Extension weekly construction update, crews are performing the final checks on the building’s interior elements, such as lighting, HVAC, and safety and security systems. By spring of this year, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Still without a new CEO, SouthWest Transit widens search

Two job-search finalists have said “no” to serving as chief executive officer of SouthWest Transit, but the local agency is confident it will have a new leader about mid-2023 or shortly thereafter. That’s because the SouthWest Transit Commission, its governing body, has decided to cast a wider net for CEO candidates, going beyond the transit [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Suspect sought in Lucky’s Station robbery

The Eden Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the colorfully-dressed robbery suspect of a city business Thursday morning. The suspect entered Lucky’s Station, 13991 Anderson Lakes Parkway, shortly before 8 a.m., took money from the register and fled on foot. No weapon was implied or seen. If you recognize the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

