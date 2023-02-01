Read full article on original website
No. 4 Eden Prairie wrestling team turns up the intensity in quad meet at EPHS
The Eden Prairie Eagles wrestling team, ranked fourth in the state by wrestling website The Guillotine, went two-for-three on Thursday, while hosting a quad meet in the main gymnasium at Eden Prairie High School. The Eagles defeated Chaska-Chanhassen 59-6 in their first dual, yielding their only points on a forfeit in the 170-pound class. Eden [...]
EPHS staging comedy ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ Feb. 2-4
Audiences should prepare to be highly entertained by Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) Drama Club’s upcoming performance of “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Shows will be performed at the school’s auditorium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, plus a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Feb. 4. Viewers will [...]
Story update: Eagles win in overtime
The Eagles girls hockey team beat the Academy of Holy Angels 2-1 in overtime on Friday at Eden Prairie Community Center. Eagles senior captain Jordan Hirsch (25) scored the game-winning goal with 4:17 remaining in overtime. Photo by Rick Olson Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage.
Tavern 4 & 5 to close temporarily for upgrades, reopen on Feb. 13
Tavern 4 & 5 Bar & Grill in Eden Prairie will temporarily close for renovations, halting operations starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The restaurant plans to reopen on Monday, Feb. 13, after making updates to its kitchen and dining room facilities. Dave Guistolise, director of operations for Nova Restaurants, which owns Tavern [...]
Pathways and Capstones boost college and career prep at EPHS
When Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students begin choosing next year’s courses on Feb. 1, they’ll have important new tools to prepare them for their futures: Pathways and expanded Capstone experiences. Pathways are suggested course progressions that reflect five high-demand career fields. They are geared to provide a focused but flexible framework that can guide [...]
A thrilling finish to emotional night for Eagles girls hockey
Head coach Steve Persian sat alone on the Eagles’ bench at Eden Prairie Community Center Friday night, after his girls hockey team had defeated Holy Angels in overtime. It was senior night for the Eagles, marking their last game of the regular season. And they certainly rose to meet the moment, writing the perfect ending [...]
SouthWest Station waiting area near completion
The new SouthWest Station passenger waiting area on Technology Drive in Eden Prairie is in its final stages of construction. According to Friday’s Metro Green Line Extension weekly construction update, crews are performing the final checks on the building’s interior elements, such as lighting, HVAC, and safety and security systems. By spring of this year, [...]
Welters Way mystery involves federal investigation
Residents of the neighborhood of Welters Way in Eden Prairie were startled awake in the early hours of Jan. 12 as a group of heavily armed police officers descended upon a home located at 11631 Welters Way. The officers were serving a search warrant as part of a federal investigation being run by the United [...]
Still without a new CEO, SouthWest Transit widens search
Two job-search finalists have said “no” to serving as chief executive officer of SouthWest Transit, but the local agency is confident it will have a new leader about mid-2023 or shortly thereafter. That’s because the SouthWest Transit Commission, its governing body, has decided to cast a wider net for CEO candidates, going beyond the transit [...]
Suspect sought in Lucky’s Station robbery
The Eden Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the colorfully-dressed robbery suspect of a city business Thursday morning. The suspect entered Lucky’s Station, 13991 Anderson Lakes Parkway, shortly before 8 a.m., took money from the register and fled on foot. No weapon was implied or seen. If you recognize the [...]
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie, MN
