ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC children’s vaccination rates dropped during pandemic: mayor’s report

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The number of vaccinated infants plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to “vaccination hesitancy,” according to a new report from Mayor Eric Adams’ office.

Vaccinations among children aged 19 to 35 months dropped to 59.2% last summer and fall, compared to 64.5% during the same period in 2021, the city Health Department said in the quarterly management report published Tuesday.

“Routine pediatric vaccination has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic among other factors,” the Health Department said.

“The Department is confronting rising vaccination hesitancy through media campaigns, providing educational forums to providers and community-based organizations, and providing tools to talk about vaccine confidence with patients and parents.”

Routine vaccines for kids cover the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis (Tdap) and chickenpox, among other illnesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXMWT_0kY7Aqtl00
Vaccinations among children aged 19 to 35 months dropped to 59.2% last summer and fall, compared to 64.5% during the same period in 2021.
Getty Images

The Department of Health also noted, “the decrease in coverage may also be attributed to the declining number of births in New York City and the lagging census estimates of children living in the City.”

Asked for comment, the agency referred The Post to statements made last year by the health commissioner and Adams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaiyN_0kY7Aqtl00
The city suffered a measles outbreak because parents refused to vaccinate their kids.
Getty Images/Westend61

“The benefit of routine childhood vaccinations is one of the largest public health success stories of the last century, saving millions of lives and preventing untold suffering” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

“Ensuring our city’s children are staying up to date on all routine vaccinations is essential to maintaining a healthy environment in which our children can grow and thrive … I encourage all parents to get their kids updated on all routine immunizations, to ensure their bright and healthy futures.”

The city suffered a measles outbreak — a year before the COVID-19 outbreak — because parents refused to vaccinate their kids.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Retired NYPD cop Petlyn Job killed in apparent murder-suicide was ‘living her best life’

The former NYPD officer found dead in an apparent murder-suicide appeared to have been “living her best life” in retirement. Petlyn Job, 49, shot her boyfriend, Alex Delone, 52, before killing herself in her Flatbush home Friday, sources told The Post. The single mother of three, had a gunshot wound under the jaw, while Delone was shot in the head, police said. Job, who retired from the NYPD in September 2021, posted numerous photos to social media of her travels and time spent with her family. Her youngest child, a daughter, is just 12. In August, she posted a photo of herself in uniform...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rikers correction officer says boss assaulted and harassed her: suit

A Rikers Island correction officer was sexually assaulted by her supervisor — who then retaliated against her when she rejected his advances, she claimed in a new lawsuit. Laurice Williams said that in August 2020, Capt. Morris Lewis bent down with his face near her “private area,” lifted up by her waist and bent her over his shoulder while holding her thigh and butt, according to the lawsuit, which was filed Friday in US District Court in Brooklyn and names Lewis and the Department of Correction. Williams “was petrified and screamed: ‘Put me the f–k down!” according to the suit. Days later, Lewis...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams spends coldest night of year at new NYC migrant shelter

Mayor Eric Adams tried to fend off criticism over accommodations at the new emergency migrant shelter in Brooklyn by staying there overnight during the coldest day of the year. “We are going to stay tonight with our brothers here and just let them know that we are all in this together,” said Adams, while playing video games late Friday with one of the hundreds of migrant men staying at the converted Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “This is how you get through things.” The mayor highlighted the exchange in a video posted on Twitter Saturday announcing his off-the-books visit, which his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NJ councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder ‘does not appear’ to be politically motivated: gov

The “shocking” murder of New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour does not initially appear to be politically motivated, according to Garden State Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy told WNYC Thursday that the murder late Wednesday — in which the 30-year-old Republican was repeatedly shot in her SUV, which then crashed with her slumped over the wheel — felt “very specific.” “Unfortunately, there’s very little that is known right now,” Murphy said in his weekly sitdown with the radio show, according to NJ.com. But “it does not appear to be related to her position as an elected councilwoman in Sayreville,” he said of Dwumfour, a newlywed...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New York Post

Two women, man stabbed in domestic dispute at NYC public housing complex

Two women and a man were stabbed during a domestic dispute inside a Manhattan public housing complex Friday night, police said. The mayhem unfolded at a building at the Polo Ground Towers on Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 10:30 p.m., cops said. A 36-year-old woman was stabbed in the torso, according to cops. A 23-year-old woman and a 41-year-old were slashed in the hand and the head, respectively. All three were taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. The male suspect, who suffered a laceration to the knee, was arrested after the attack. He hadn’t been charged by early Saturday, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York state trooper allegedly issued dozens of fake traffic tickets

A New York State Police trooper was arrested and charged with issuing over two dozen fake traffic tickets to unsuspecting motorists in 2021 and 2022. Edward Longo, 34, issued 32 tickets and supporting depositions containing false statements and false information without performing traffic stops or observing traffic violations on eight different occasions between May 10, 2021, and October 2, 2022, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors allege that Longo never actually conducted a stop or witnessed a traffic violation. One of the people Longo is accused of falsely ticketing had died prior to their supposed interaction, officials said. The bogus tickets and fake depositions...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Over 32K discarded syringe needles litter NYC public spaces

The city Sanitation Department reported picking up 32,680 syringes in public places from July through October – a 36% increase from the same period the previous year, according a management report released by Mayor Eric Adams last week. At this pace, agency environmental police assigned to the syringe litter patrol unit will collect 98,040 needles by the end of the current fiscal year ending June 30. Last fiscal year, they picked up 69,692 needles littering sidewalks, parks and other public areas – more than double the 32,252 collected the previous 12 months. “The increase reflects the Adams administration’s commitment to keeping New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC crime drove ‘Mama Bear’ and family to ‘calmer’ surroundings in South Carolina

Big Apple crime was too much for this mama to “bear.” The heroic Bronx mother who landed on The Post’s front page as “Mama Bear” — when she ferociously fought off the creep who sucker-punched her 4-year-old son in Times Square — has fled the city with her three cubs. On Jan. 27, nearly a year after the horrifying Feb. 17 attack on her son Angel, Rafaela Rivera and her husband, Federico, loaded Angel, now 5, Carmen, 18, and Federico Jr., 15, into their red Toyota Scion and headed south to the “calmer” environs of Myrtle Beach, SC. “It’s a relief....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

91-year-old New York crossing guard retires after 41 years: ‘My life feels so complete’

Louise Kobs, a 91-year-old crossing guard from Long Island, New York, has retired after more than four decades on the job. On Nov. 4, 1981, at the age of 50, Kobs joined the Nassau County Police Department as the Levittown School District crossing guard. “This is a very, very dedicated woman with tremendous community spirit who is a model employee,” Bruce Blakeman, county executive of Nassau County, told Fox News Digital. “She’s just a wonderful human being, and we were so proud to have her,” Blakeman added. In all her years of service, Kobs never missed a day of work or called out sick. “If I can get up...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

New York school, food vendor apologize for serving chicken and waffles on first day of Black History Month

A New York middle school is apologizing after serving students with a meal on the first day of Black History Month that was deemed to be culturally insensitive. Administrators at Nyack Middle School say that the hot lunch menu was changed by the vendor without their knowledge on February 1st, the first day of Black History Month, to include chicken and waffles with a watermelon dessert which the school’s principal called an “unfortunate situation”, The Journal News reported. “We are extremely disappointed by this regrettable situation and apologize to the entire Nyack community for the cultural insensitivity displayed by our food service provider,” Nyack Middle School...
NYACK, NY
New York Post

NYC couch potato has squatted in 90-year-old rabbi’s home for years

This couch potato isn’t kosher. A 90-year-old rabbi’s life has been turned upside down by a brazen squatter who moved into his living room two years ago — and shows no signs of making her exodus any time soon. Accused agi-tater Roselee Moskowitz, 67, allegedly took advantage of the kindness of Rabbi Meyer Leifer and his family, who gave her a place to stay in his two-bedroom West 28th Street apartment when she had nowhere to go at the dawn of the pandemic, according to his daughter Daniella and court records. But the mensch’s mitzvah was repaid with unimaginable chutzpah. Moskowitz pays bupkes in rent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC mailman caught delivering kilos of cocaine from his truck while on the clock: cops

A Brooklyn mailman was caught making special deliveries — kilos of cocaine — on the clock, authorities said. Letter carrier Zarwardy Lewis, 35, was charged with drug distribution in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday after the US Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General said he delivered at least three packages of cocaine to addresses across Brooklyn in December. The probe began after authorities searched a package originating from the Caribbean destined for Bedford-Stuyvesant and found that it contained about two kilograms of cocaine, Special Agent Kyle Knieste said in court papers The package, which has a street value of about $60,000 according...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Woman shot multiple times in NYC, police say

A woman was shot multiple times in The Bronx on Saturday evening, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cedar Avenue and Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights around 5:30 p.m.  When police arrived at the scene they found the woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and hip, cops said. She was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where she is expected to recover, according to police. No arrests have been made. Police described the suspect as a male in his 20s.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

150 starving cats discovered in NY house where couple is found dead

More than 100 famished cats were discovered living in squalor inside a Westchester County hoarding house where a man and woman were found dead this week, officials said.  Police were conducting a welfare check on the residents at the request of a family member inside the Cordial Road home in Yorktown Heights Monday when they were confronted with 150 cats living in filth. The felines were trapped in every room of the home, including the walls and ceilings, Yorktown Police and the SPCA Westchester said.  Cops were unable to clear the scene until the SPCA’s rescue team removed most of the cats from...
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
New York Post

One person wounded in overnight NYC shooting

A 19-year-old man was wounded during an overnight shooting in Queens, police said. The unidentified victim was shot in his lower back outside 1061 McBride St., near Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway, at around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, cops said. The 19-year-old went to St. John’s Hospital in Queens by private means and is expected to survive, the NYPD said. There are no arrests or description of the shooter, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘Impractical Joker’ & Post Malone almost got arrested taping in a NYC parking garage

They almost became the “Imprisoned Jokers.” While filming Season 10 of “Impractical Jokers” in a Gramercy parking garage, Brian “Q” Quinn and guest star Post Malone almost got driven to jail. The two posed as parking attendants at Little Man Parking on E. 22nd Street, which was in on the joke. But the customers were not — and one ultimately called the cops. “Thankfully they were fans of the show,” said James “Murr” Murray of the arriving police. “We almost got Q and Post Malone arrested.” In the episode, Malone pretends to have smoked pot in an unsuspecting customer’s car. “Boss, thanks for letting me smoke that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Off-duty cop charged with drunk driving in NYC, NYPD sources say

An off-duty NYPD officer was charged with driving drunk after slamming his vehicle into several parked cars in Brooklyn, police sources said. The off-duty cop, Efrain Alejandro, is assigned to the 40th Precinct stationhouse in the Bronx, the sources said. Alejandro got himself into hot water, the sources said when he crashed his own vehicle into the unoccupied parked cars at around 2:10 a.m. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Saturday. The crash left Alejandro’s vehicle damaged and unable to drive, the sources added. Cops responding to shots fired on the 100 block of Tompkins Avenue, near Vernon Avenue, found the off-duty officer, who allegedly fired a gun in the direction of an Uber driver that had pulled up behind him, the sources said. Alejandro agreed to take a Breathalyzer and the results ended with the allegedly inebriated off-duty cop removed to Brooklyn Hospital and placed under arrest, the sources said, adding he now faces an aggravated DWI charge. No one was injured in the incident. Investigators recovered the off-duty cop’s gun at the scene. The NYPD confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alejandro was charged with assault, menacing and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Who was councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour? Slain NJ politician was single mom, new wife

New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour —who was gunned down near her Sayreville home Wednesday — was remembered by loved ones and colleagues as an accomplished newly married single mother who strived to help others. Dwumfour, 30, was pronounced dead Wednesday night after being shot multiple times while driving her white Nissan near the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex.  Her car eventually came to a stop when it crashed into two parked vehicles, including one witness’ Lexus. “It took a second before I realized there was a dead body behind the wheel,” the witness told The Post Thursday. “There was one bullet hole in...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New York Post

Boozed up duffers ‘brutally’ assaulted family at TopGolf: suit

They went to the driving range and got clubbed. A Long Island man claims he and his family were attacked by a belligerent group of drunken duffers at a TopGolf driving range, while security guards allegedly did nothing to stop the escalating violence. Sliman Alem, 34, was left with a black eye and periorbital fractures, and a relative was concussed after he was smashed with a golf club during the incident, Alem charges in a Suffolk County Supreme Court lawsuit against the range. Alem was nearly tossed off the ledge of his second-story bay during the melee, and his young brother-in-law was hit...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
New York Post

How a surfer dude pulled off a jewel heist at NYC’s Museum of Natural History

According to the “Oceans Eleven” movies, heists of major institutions require a high-tech, fast-talking, carefully orchestrated operation. But when Murf the Surf decided to steal some jewels from New York City’s Museum of Natural History, all it took was an open window. It’s unknown who decided to crack the fourth-floor window, which opened onto the J.P. Morgan Hall of Gems and Minerals, in October 1964. Jack “Murf the Surf” Murphy, then 27, and two pals, Arthur Kuhn, and Roger Clark, were visiting the museum when they happened to notice it — which was very convenient for surfer dudes turned jewel thieves. On October...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy