CDPH Launches Youth Cannabis Prevention Initiative
“Mind Over Marijuana” is the California Department of Public Health’s new educational campaign to inform youth about the dangers of underage cannabis use, and how it can impact their social and emotional wellbeing later in life. The campaign, which launches this week with messages on social media platforms,...
SCV Water Awarded $5 Million for Regional Drought Resiliency Project
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recently awarded a $5 million grant under the United States Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSmart Drought Response Program funded through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Funds will go toward construction of the Agency’s S Wells Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) Substances Treatment and Disinfection Facilities.
SCV Water, ACWA Partner to Establish Jerry Gladbach Scholarship
SCV Water, in partnership with the Association of California Water Agencies, is pleased to introduce the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship. This annual program was established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past ACWA president, SCV Water vice president and longtime local, state, and national water leader. Each year the ACWA Scholarship Program will award one $2,500 scholarship to a qualified undergraduate student.
Feb. 8: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. However, the public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar. Please see the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your...
SCV Utility Customers to Receive Accelerated Climate Credit
The California Public Utilities Commission voted on Thursday, Feb. 2 to accelerate the timeframe in which residential energy customers will receive a Climate Credit on their bills in order to provide much needed support to customers experiencing unusually high natural gas bills this winter. Acting on an emergency motion of...
City Accepting Entries for Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2023 Young Artists and Authors Showcase. The theme of the contest this year is “Peace by Piece: Food Security in My Community.” Students...
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
As we step into the month of love, let’s take a moment to reflect on the progress we made in January! We started the year with a bang at the Get Real Committee meeting, while March 18 event plans are heating up! Want to join the fun? Be a volunteer! At Chat and Chill, we learned from Deborah S. Rocha at SRD Straightening Reins about their life-changing therapies for mental health. Let’s give back soon with a day of service.
Monthly Message from City Manager | Say ‘I Do’ at City Hall – February 2023
The month of February is probably best known for the holiday of love, which falls on Feb. 14. Valentine’s Day will be extra special this year for local couples who have opted to be part of “The Big I Do.” This first of its kind event will give local couples the opportunity to have a dream wedding, without the hassle of planning, seating charts and coordination. Wedding experts from the City Hall Ceremonies team are putting together the whole celebration – complete with a beautiful ceremony, delicious brunch, professional photographer, DJ, dancing and more. This special event will see several couples getting married, all at the same time. The deadline to sign-up to be part of “The Big I Do” is quickly approaching; please visit santa-clarita.com/Weddings for more information.
Taste of the Town Tickets Benefiting Child & Family Center On Sale Now
Child & Family Center presents its 34th annual Taste of the Town on Sunday, May 7. The event returns to the beautiful Blomgren Ranch, nestled in the hills and canyons on Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita. Voted Best Charity Event, this all-inclusive premier food, wine and beer tasting event...
Mustangs Open Track & Field Season on High Note
The Master’s University men’s and women’s track & field teams traveled to Claremont on Saturday, Jan. 28 for the CMS Outdoor Indoor Distances Meet and came away with school records, personal bests and national championship qualifications. The men’s team placed second out of the nine teams competing,...
