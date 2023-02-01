As noted on a posting on their Facebook page, the Utica Zoo will be closed Friday February Third and Saturday February Fourth due to "forecasted extreme cold temperatures" We've been seeing these temperatures looming as we've approached the weekend. Anytime we see negative degrees in the forecast with crazy windchill, it's a good time to se sure you are ready for such an occurrence. Stay safe and warm out there and we will think of the animals and the staff of the Utica Zoo doing the same.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO