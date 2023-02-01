ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Eagle

Utica Zoo To Close Temporarily Due to Extreme Temperatures

As noted on a posting on their Facebook page, the Utica Zoo will be closed Friday February Third and Saturday February Fourth due to "forecasted extreme cold temperatures" We've been seeing these temperatures looming as we've approached the weekend. Anytime we see negative degrees in the forecast with crazy windchill, it's a good time to se sure you are ready for such an occurrence. Stay safe and warm out there and we will think of the animals and the staff of the Utica Zoo doing the same.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Person Shot, Another is Dead Following West Utica Shooting

Police in Utica say one man is dead following a reported shooting at a convenience store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets in the city. Police were called at approximately 1:30 PM with a report of a man who shot a woman in the abdomen, near Fred's Dari-Del in West Utica. Upon arrival, UPD shut down nearby streets and surrounded the building. Witnesses told police the man was held up inside the store.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION

The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Town of Webb Official Accused of Eavesdropping on Co-Workers With Hidden Camera

An official working as an assessor in a Herkimer County town is facing a felony charge amid allegations that he was apparently spying on other town employees. That's according to New York State Police who have charged Justin Masters with Eavesdropping, a class-E felony. Masters is the Town of Webb Assessor, a position he's held since he's held for more than four years.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Actor from CNY Reaches the Big ‘Slime’, Up for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award

A child actor from Central New York could take home the coveted orange blimp at this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards!. Tyler Wladis, originally from Fayetteville, New York, is one of the nominees in this year's Favorite Male TV Star (Kids) category. Wladis is being recognized for his role as Roy Ragland in The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder. The series is a live-action reimagining of the popular Fairly OddParents animated series that ran from 2001 to 2017.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy