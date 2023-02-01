ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas AG Paxton negotiates settlement with his former deputies over retaliation lawsuit

By JAMES BARRAGAN The Texas Tribune
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

82% of Texans support legalizing medical marijuana, new poll finds

AUSTIN — Medical marijuana should be legal in Texas, a majority of Texans believe, according to a poll released Thursday by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. The poll found that 82% of Texans support the Legislature passing a bill that would allow people...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Hay supply near 50-year low, prices near record highs

Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in their homes Thursday after more than a day without power, including many in the state capital, as an icy winter storm that has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths lingered across much of the southern U.S. Even as temperatures...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy