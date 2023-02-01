Texas AG Paxton negotiates settlement with his former deputies over retaliation lawsuit

Read full article on original website
Texas Legislature gears up to tackle long-standing and fresh issues in public education
With the legislative session now underway, lawmakers will again have the chance to tackle issues that have plagued Texas’ public schools since the COVID-19 pandemic hit three years ago, such as school funding and teacher shortages. And they have a historic $32.7 billion surplus to work with. Both the...
82% of Texans support legalizing medical marijuana, new poll finds
AUSTIN — Medical marijuana should be legal in Texas, a majority of Texans believe, according to a poll released Thursday by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. The poll found that 82% of Texans support the Legislature passing a bill that would allow people...
Hay supply near 50-year low, prices near record highs
Hay supplies remain short and prices continue to rise as Texas cattle ranchers try to feed herds through winter, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts. The 2022 drought and subsequent poor hay production resulted in stressed hay supplies going into winter, according to AgriLife Extension specialists. Those short hay supplies and demand have now pushed hay bale prices toward record high prices.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in their homes Thursday after more than a day without power, including many in the state capital, as an icy winter storm that has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths lingered across much of the southern U.S. Even as temperatures...
