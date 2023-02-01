OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs TCU
The starting lineup for tonight's matchup is set.
Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3). The action will stream on ESPNU.
WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5
G Kedrian Johnson
G Erik Stevenson
F Emmitt Matthews Jr.
F Tre Mitchell
C Jimmy Bell Jr.
Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .
Comments / 0