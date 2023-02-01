ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs TCU

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uwqhq_0kY78Xmf00

The starting lineup for tonight's matchup is set.

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3). The action will stream on ESPNU.

WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

