Six arrested after drug search by Mississippi agents nets marijuana, meth, cocaine and weapons
Mississippi narcotics agents arrested six people and seized marijuana, cocaine, meth and firearms during a drug search Tuesday. On Jan. 31, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Ave. and C C Bryant Dr. in McComb. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 170 grams of Marijuana, approximately 30 grams of Cocaine, approximately 6 grams of Methamphetamines, and three firearms.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Six Men Arrested In McComb Drug Bust
On January 31, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Ave. and C C Bryant Dr. in McComb. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 170 grams of Marijuana,...
an17.com
Bogalusa man pleads guilty to violating federal gun control, controlled substances acts
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
brproud.com
Chase ends with arrest of Ascension Parish man on felony drug charges
KLOTZVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jyrah Jamard Bringier, 30, of Donaldsonville remains behind bars on after he was apprehended on Tuesday night. An officer tried to get Bringier to stop after the Ascension Parish man reportedly committed a traffic violation. Bringier did not comply and tried to get away from...
iheart.com
East Baton Rouge Man Arrested For Drugs, Paraphernalia, Guns, Cash
An East Baton Rouge Parish man is in custody for a long list of drug and weapons charges. Undercover agents reportedly bought drugs from 57-year-old Frank Beauchamp before deputies arrested him at his home. Deputies seized a pound of fentanyl valued at $40,000, varying amounts of Suboxone, Lyrica, and pot,...
fox8live.com
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sorrento, officials say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday February 2, Quendez Vancourt, 20, of Convent, was arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Sorrento. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting his neighbor
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly shot his neighbor late last month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was shot outside his home on Blount Road, in a neighborhood near Scenic Highway, around midnight on Jan. 21. Upon arrival, officers found the...
EBRSO arrest man for $40K worth of fentanyl, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the distribution of fentanyl, other charges. Frank Beauchamp, 57, is charged with PWITD sch. II (Fentanyl), poss. of a firearm by a convicted felon, poss. of a firearm with drugs, poss. of a stolen firearm, poss. of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, poss. of drug paraphernalia, money laundering, affidavit warrant for distribution of schedule II (Fentanyl), and 2 counts of distribution of counterfeit narcotics.
Couple accused of kidnapping child who overdosed on cocaine from New Orleans hospital
According to deputies, the child was admitted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans late Monday night and tested positive for cocaine. the child’s parents allegedly took the child from the hospital after the state was granted custody.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Arrests One After Search Warrant Reveals Drugs And Weapons
On Tuesday, January 31, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at 1969 Gumpond Beall Rd. Lumberton MS. The house belonged to a man named Foster Parrish Youngblood. Upon executing the search warrant, Youngblood was found to be...
Pair accused of attempted armed robbery at BR gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a pair of men accused of attempted armed robbery. It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after 11 p.m. Two unknown suspects allegedly entered a gas station located at 15940 Tiger...
Murder suspect arrested in week old killing
VOWS, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, in conjunction with U.S. Marshalls have arrested 56-year-old Tracey Wright in connection to the January 24th killing of 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander in the Fillmore District on Perlita Street.
Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Also Facing Rape Charge in Livingston Parish, This Time Involving a Minor
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the suspects accused of raping Madison Brooks before her death earlier this year is facing a second rape charge, this time in Livingston Parish. Kaivon Washington was in Livingston Parish in 2020, when he was 15, and is accused of forcing himself...
brproud.com
Daycare worker in East Baton Rouge Parish accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs,...
wbrz.com
Attorney claims driver shot during East Feliciana traffic stop was traumatized by past run-in with police
ETHEL - Cell phone video shows the frantic moment a family member tried to get Jolisa Perkins to come out of her car during a traffic stop Saturday night. That woman can be heard yelling to an East Feliciana deputy that Perkins was scared by the encounter, which happened on a dark country road in Ethel. Perkins then took off in her car as an East Feliciana deputy was standing alongside the vehicle, and that deputy started shooting.
iheart.com
Louisiana State Police: 16 Charged With Medical Insurance Fraud & Theft
Sixteen suspects are in custody or are wanted on charges of medical insurance fraud and theft. The Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started investigating the suspects in 2021. The group reportedly scammed AFLAC out of $85,000 through phony medical documents in 2019 and 2020 claiming...
NOLA.com
Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival
A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
brproud.com
Chase on I-10 with baby in car ends in driver running over own leg
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was apprehended after a chase on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The chase started after the suspect allegedly failed to stop when asked by members of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said in...
brproud.com
Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
