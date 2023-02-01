Select Board roundup: Short-term rentals article added to Town Meeting warrant; budget discussions continue

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 5-month-old Root Beer. “Root Beer came to us a bit undersocialized, but it took him no time to warm up and make himself comfortable in his foster home. He is friendly, affectionate and playful and loves to purr! He would love to live with another cat, is OK with older children and is untested with dogs but should be fine with the proper introduction and a cat-savvy dog.”

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO