ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Bananas, The Jinx, and Savannah Bee Company get busy moving to new home bases

By Editors Note
connectsavannah.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofbeaufort.org

2nd spec building expected to break ground in spring

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Feb. 2, 2023) – Magnus Development Partners expects to break ground on a 72,000-square-foot Class A spec building at Beaufort Commerce Park by the end April. The building, at 123 Schork Road, will be the second spec building constructed in the last two years at Commerce Park.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV-TV

Murdaugh trial: 4 p.m. update

An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. An update from WSAV's Andrew Davis in Walterboro, S.C. Restaurant owner, city leaders talk safety concerns …. After break-ins at his restaurant, the owner of Ardsley Station is being proactive. 1 displaced after Fleming house fire. One person was displaced Thursday...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Unstable foundation closes streets near Federal Courthouse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several streets and some businesses have been closed near the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Officials said engineers found an unstable foundation in the area. The following roads are expected to remain closed until 4 p.m. Friday: Businesses on State Street right across from […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah receiving another tourism honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah tourism getting another boost and another big honor. Travel+Leisure ranked Georgia’s oldest city as the top weekend getaway destination in the south. The magazine cites Savannah’s electric and evolving culinary scene. “I think the restaurants, the hospitality, the river, it’s just beautiful, history,"...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hyundai donates to three Black-owned Savannah businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While construction continues on Hyundai’s Metaplant in Bryan County, the automaker is giving back in Savannah. To celebrate Black History Month, Hyundai recently gave three Black-owned business in the Hostess City a combined $45,000. Owners of The Culturist Union, Luxe The Salon and Savannah Sauce...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
SAVANNAH, GA
13WMAZ

Hyundai supplier plans $76M Georgia plant, hiring 500

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Hyundai Motor Group supplier announced Wednesday that it will invest $76 million in a new plant near Savannah to manufacture parts for the automaker's upcoming in plant in nearby Ellabell, hiring more than 500 workers. Seoyon E-HWA said it will build the plant to make...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crew finds unused military explosive while dredging Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some of the finds from the Savannah River dredging project have been quite mind-blowing, like the 17 canons from the mid-1700s now on the way to Texas for conservation. However, dredgers found something even more explosive last week. On Jan. 25, the Savannah Police Department(SPD) Bomb Squad and a US Marines […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What the homeless in Savannah want you to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Homelessness in the United States has increased overall in the past two years, according to a Dec. 2022 report by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In Georgia, Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness out of all other counties in Georgia. There are over 1,000 homeless individuals […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp: Auto parts manufacturer heading to Chatham County, creating 700+ new jobs

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced over 700 jobs were heading to Chatham County. Seoyon E-HWA, a global auto parts supplier that manufactures both interior and exterior components, will invest almost $76 million in a new manufacturing facility in Chatham County. Seoyon E-Hwa supplies door trim, headlining, seats, C/PAD, bumpers, and […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
MIDWAY, GA
WJCL

TikTok favorite Crumbl Cookies opens this week in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Crumbl prepares for opening in Cincinnati. If you are using TikTok, you have probably seen videos of people eating cookies out of a pink box. On Friday, those pink boxes will be all around coastal Georgia. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based cookie chain, is opening...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Streets closed around Federal Courthouse in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several streets and businesses surrounding the Federal Courthouse in downtown Savannah are being closed due to safety concerns. According to Savannah Police, there are structural integrity concerns. Crews are out accessing the situation, including the Savannah Fire Department. The following roads are closed until further notice:
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Families frustrated as valued fun outlet is forced to close

An indoor play space that struck all the right cords with Beaufort County families is now facing an eviction. Jumpin’ Jellybeans received word from Tanger Outlet officials Jan. 23 that their 7,500-square-foot space in Tanger 1 was being taken over by their next-door neighbor, the recently opened Serena & Lily Outlet.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy