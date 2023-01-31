ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SanDiego.com

Best Hikes in San Diego

When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Duck Foot Brewing Replacing Kings & Convicts Tasting Room In San Diego's North County

San Diego's gluten-reduced Duck Foot Brewing is replacing the short lived Kings & Convicts tasting room in San Diego's North County city of Encinitas. Opened at 8920 Kenamar Drive in San Diego's Miramar area in 2015 by New York City transplants Matt DelVecchio and Brett Goldstock, Duck Foot Brewing Company made a name for itself by using an enzyme to reduce the gluten in its beer during the peak of the gluten-free fad. In summer 2018, Duck Foot expanded with the launch of a full-scale brewpub and restaurant in San Diego's East Village but shuttered that location at the end of 2021.
SAN DIEGO, CA
One Green Planet

This is Why the Waves in San Diego Are Pink

Have you ever seen the waves at Torrey Pines State Beach in California and thought they looked a little…pink? Well, you’re not imagining things! The stunning color is actually part of an exciting research project led by a team of scientists from the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the University of Washington.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

Best Free Things to Do in San Diego

One of the many advantages to living in San Diego is the unlimited number of fun, spontaneous things to do. We’ve got the best beer scene, stunning rooftop lounges, endless restaurant choices and outdoor concerts and festivals year-round. Best of all, we enjoy an almost infinite supply of activities that won’t cost you anything at all. Whether you fancy an invigorating hike through an urban garden, a lazy day at the beach, or a romantic picnic and concert, San Diego has the answer. Here are 15 of our favorite free things to do in America’s Finest City:
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Forbes highlights Encinitas for travel

The Encinitas Visitors Center announce that Encinitas is the only city in California to make “Forbes Advisor” magazine’s “Best Places to Travel” List 2023. The beachside town was one of the top 50 destinations the publication listed to help readers inspire their travel list and assist in narrowing down travel options.
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One of Our State's Biggest Signs of Spring Just Popped in Carlsbad

"Would a woodchuck chuck wood" is a question that's commonly asked by kids, at least when they're repeating the timeless rhyme. But another important question has arisen on the morning of Feb. 2, 2023: Would the world's best-known woodchuck, a groundhog that goes by the famous name of Punxsutawney Phil, mind too much if one of California's most celebrated spring predictors shared his spotlight?
CARLSBAD, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police renew search for CA woman missing on Maui since 2019

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California. Henry’s family said they recently...
SAN DIEGO, CA
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

Corvette Diner San Diego

San Diego is home to plenty of good eateries, but the Corvette Diner in Liberty Station’s Arts District might take the cake for the restaurant that feels more like a destination than just another place to grab food. Corvette Diner is an establishment in San Diego that has been...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Five art exhibitions to see in San Diego in February

Artist Sofie Ramos encloses everyday objects — laundry, recycling, shoes, furniture — with brightly colored latex paint into assemblages. Ramos, who is based in Los Angeles, will bring a new installation to Bread and Salt's main gallery this month. The installation is designed to make its audience feel immersed in a futuristic climate-impacted world.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy