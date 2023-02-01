ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Icy conditions cover parts of the Hill Country

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oz46T_0kY76kfK00

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include an interview with the Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen owners.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) – Trees, grass, powerlines and some roads were covered in ice in Dripping Springs.

The City of Dripping Springs Emergency Management Coordinator Roman Baligad said TxDOT has been treating roads with sand all day and won’t stop anytime soon.

“We’re the Hill Country, so different elevation. The roads will freeze at different points along the route,” Baligad said.

But even with sand, North Hays EMS said it responded to about 10 calls so far Tuesday. It said that’s higher than usual. It’s been mainly for car accidents and people falling on their porch from the ice.

Baligad said a majority of drivers have stayed off the roads. But some, like Travis Fitzpatrick, came in for work at Turcotte Butchers & Delicatessen.

“The ice has been building up and building up and building up. I’ve been watching out there and things are actually starting to freeze a little bit more and a little bit more as we go through the afternoon,” Fitzpatrick said.

Despite the icy roads, the delicatessen stayed busy. Erik Turcotte, co-owner of Turcotte Butchers and Delicatessen shared why they stayed open during the winter storm.

“There’s a lot of people out here who don’t have power right now, and they need a place to go and warm up — get a bowl of soup, one of our good cheesesteaks or something else. That’s what we came out here for. We’re out here just to kind of help everyone else out too,” Turcotte said.

With conditions expected to get worse overnight, many in the Hill Country are bracing for what’s to come.

“I would caution drivers tomorrow, again, you know, it’s gonna be a little bit worse than what it was today. So even though you were able to get to work or wherever you need to go, tomorrow may not be the same situation,” Baligad said.

The city said there haven’t been any reported power outages yet. It’s staying in touch with Pedernales Electric Cooperative, Inc. and monitoring conditions into tomorrow.

KXAN

KXAN

