wtaq.com
Wisconsin Election Commission Voting Equipment Audit Finds no Mechanical Errors
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — An audit of state voting machines finds no mechanical errors. The Wisconsin Election Commission reported that the largest post-election voting equipment audit in state history found no mechanical errors and that all audited voting equipment performed to certification standards. Commission members unanimously determined the effective error...
DNR: Deep freeze Will Help Complete Water Clarity Test Ahead of Sturgeon Spearing
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sturgeon spearers, are you ready?. With the Winnebago System’s sturgeon spearing season just nine days away, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is preparing. Opening day is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 and the season will run for 16 days or until the harvest caps...
Legislation Makes Unclaimed Property Easier to Claim in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The state of Wisconsin is trying to get unclaimed property back to its rightful owners faster. On Wednesday, state officials announced legislative revisions to unclaimed property statutes, allowing the state to not only return property faster, but also account for newer varieties of property, like cryptocurrency.
Students React to UW System Survey Showing a Reluctance to Speak on Political Issues
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A majority of college students do not feel comfortable expressing their political views inside the classroom. That figure is concerning to many students in the UW System. “It’s really disheartening to hear that a lot of my colleagues feel disenfranchised in the classroom,” Wisconsin College Republicans...
DHS Immunization Updates for Kids in Childcare Centers and Schools
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Kids in Wisconsin schools and childcare centers will now only be exempt from the chickenpox vaccine if a previous case was confirmed by a healthcare provider. Dr. Ryan Westergaard is chief medical officer with the Bureau of Communicable Diseases;. “There’s less general knowledge of what a...
EMS Staffing and Funding Crisis Across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The shortage of Emergency Medical Service providers is reaching a crisis stage across the state of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health reports nearly 41% of EMS units in the state have a staff of six or less, and 21% have only two to three on hand.
Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
Less than Ideal Ice Conditions Ahead of Lake Winnebago Weekend Fisheree
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Hopes are high for many people heading outdoors for some fun on the ice this weekend. The recent cold snap comes as good news, but is it enough to make up for a warm start to the season?. In nearly 50 years of plowing, ice...
