ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Election Commission Voting Equipment Audit Finds no Mechanical Errors

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — An audit of state voting machines finds no mechanical errors. The Wisconsin Election Commission reported that the largest post-election voting equipment audit in state history found no mechanical errors and that all audited voting equipment performed to certification standards. Commission members unanimously determined the effective error...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Legislation Makes Unclaimed Property Easier to Claim in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The state of Wisconsin is trying to get unclaimed property back to its rightful owners faster. On Wednesday, state officials announced legislative revisions to unclaimed property statutes, allowing the state to not only return property faster, but also account for newer varieties of property, like cryptocurrency.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

DHS Immunization Updates for Kids in Childcare Centers and Schools

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Kids in Wisconsin schools and childcare centers will now only be exempt from the chickenpox vaccine if a previous case was confirmed by a healthcare provider. Dr. Ryan Westergaard is chief medical officer with the Bureau of Communicable Diseases;. “There’s less general knowledge of what a...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

EMS Staffing and Funding Crisis Across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The shortage of Emergency Medical Service providers is reaching a crisis stage across the state of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health reports nearly 41% of EMS units in the state have a staff of six or less, and 21% have only two to three on hand.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Woman Accused in Fraud Spree across Wisconsin Arrested in Maine

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine’s alleged illegal activity.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy