Heartbreaking details about life of cheerleader, 17, who was among 2 killed in crash after ‘cop ran red light at 86mph’
HEARTBREAKING details about a 17-year-old cheerleader, who was among two teens killed in a crash on New Year's Eve, have been revealed. Margaret "Maggie" Edline Dunn, a junior at Brusly High School, was killed when 42-year-old cop David Cauthron allegedly ran a red light at 86mph into her and Caroline Gill's car in Brusly, Louisiana, on December 31, 2022.
12-Year-Old Survives Attack By Playing Dead After Father Fatally Stabs 3-Year-Old Sister
A father will spend the rest of his days in prison after he admitted in court to stabbing his 3-year-old daughter to death and trying to kill her 12-year-old sister. In exchange for defendant Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, pleading guilty on Wednesday, prosecutors out of Seminole County, Florida, will decline to seek the death penalty for the murder of Eva Bravo-Herrera, 3.
Cheerleader’s mom slams cop for taking ‘coward’s way out’ after ‘killing daughter, 17, & friend, 16, in red light crash’
A MOM has slammed a local police department for accepting the resignation of a police officer who is charged with manslaughter for her teen cheerleader's death. The officer allegedly ran a red light at 86mph during an ill-advised police chase and collided into Maggie Dunn, Liam Dunn and Caroline Gill’s car in a deadly accident.
Instagram Model Stabbed Father to Death and Injured Sister, Telling Police She ‘Wanted Them Dead’: DA
A Brooklyn-based Instagram model is facing murder charges for allegedly killing her father in an argument over a laptop. Nikki Secondino, 22, of Bensonhurst, was arraigned Monday in Brooklyn Supreme Court, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced in a press release. According to the DA’s investigation, Secondino, who reportedly has some...
Heartbroken man dies days after wife was crushed to death by 2600lb Denny’s sign
The husband of a 72-year-old grandmother who was fatally crushed by a 2,600 lbs (1180kg) falling Denny’s sign has also died from injuries sustained in the freak accident.Lloyd Curtis, 77, died in hospital on 23 January, four days after his wife of 50 years Lillian Mae Curtis suffered catastrophic head injuries when the giant sign fell on their car in a restaurant parking lot in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, according to a report from ABC affilliate KVUE. The couple and their daughter Mary Graham, 58, had stopped for a meal after picking up Lloyd Curtis from a hospital in Louisville...
12-Year-Old Girl Dies From Viral TikTok Trend
Argentinian authorities are investigating after a 12-year-old child reportedly hung herself on a video call with her classmates on Friday, inspired by a viral challenge circulating on the social media app TikTok. Milagros Soto, who lived in the Sante Fe town Capitán Bermúdez, was discovered dead in her room on Friday, according to an autopsy obtained by Argentinian newspaper El Litoral. “We are inconsolable [because] we gave her so much love,” said Soto’s aunt, Laura Luque, according to the New York Post, adding that the young girl was bullied in school over her blonde hair. “I believe someone encouraged her to do it.” Soto, who had allegedly attempted the banned “blackout” stunt at least twice before, is among dozens of children to die from the challenge, the majority of whom were aged 12 or under. TikTok, which has faced several lawsuits from bereaved parents over its platforming of the deadly act, has claimed little responsibility.Read it at New York Post
Retired NYPD cop Petlyn Job killed in apparent murder-suicide was ‘living her best life’
The former NYPD officer found dead in an apparent murder-suicide appeared to have been “living her best life” in retirement. Petlyn Job, 49, shot her boyfriend, Alex Delone, 52, before killing herself in her Flatbush home Friday, sources told The Post. The single mother of three, had a gunshot wound under the jaw, while Delone was shot in the head, police said. Job, who retired from the NYPD in September 2021, posted numerous photos to social media of her travels and time spent with her family. Her youngest child, a daughter, is just 12. In August, she posted a photo of herself in uniform...
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Video shows 9-year-old Florida girl savagely beaten by two boys in school bus attack
The parents of a 9-year-old Florida girl who was videoed being mercilessly beaten by two boys aboard a school bus plan to pursue criminal charges against her attackers, according to reports. Footage of the stomach-churning assault shows two boys ferociously and repeatedly pummeling the third grader at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead as she desperately tries to fend them off. No adults intervene during the almost 30 seconds of the attack which was video recorded by a classmate. The mother of the victim told Local 10 she will demand criminal charges against her child’s assailants. She told the outlet that school administrators are...
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall
A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
I lost my legs jumping in front of a snowplow to save my daughters
It was a harrowing act of valor. An Australian veteran lost both his legs after heroically leaping in front of a snowplow to save his two daughters during a ski trip in California. The valiant act of sacrifice was detailed in an online fund-raiser set up to help the the family in wake of the freak accident. “Dave’s actions ultimately saved the lives of the girls,” describes the fund-raising page, which was created by a family friend. The tragedy occurred Dec. 15, 2022, while Dave Miln and wife Clare — who lived in San Diego at the time — were taking their...
LISTEN: Father describes 2-year-old son being swallowed, spit up by hippo
Iga Paul simply couldn't believe what he was being told. He said he'd never heard of a hippopotamus attacking a child before. It wasn't until he arrived at the place it happened -- when he saw the blood in the grass -- that he knew it was true.
Pennsylvania Family Drugged Dog, Wore Ear Protection in Suicide Pact: Cops
A Pennsylvania family drugged their dog so it wouldn’t bite police officers before the three loved ones died by suicide, according to a report. The body of Morgan Daub, 26, and those of her parents, Deborah, 59, and James, 62, were found at the family home in West Manchester Township on Jan. 25. According to notes found by investigators, Deborah Daub indicated Morgan complained of having audible hallucinations and was considering suicide. “Deborah then indicated that she didn’t want her daughter to die alone and was going to join her when she decided to end her life,” West Manchester Township...
TODAY.com
14-year-old dies after riding a bull for the first time at a rodeo, family says
A 14-year-old boy died after riding a bull at a rodeo for the first time in his life and suffering from cardiac arrest, officials and his family said. The rider, identified on Facebook as Denim Bradshaw by the event organizers, died after riding a bull at the Rafter K. Rodeo Winter Series at American Legion Post 290 in King, North Carolina, on Jan. 28, officials said.
Woman's Body Found Eaten by Her Pet Dogs After Dying at Home
Worried neighbors called the police after a bad smell emanated from the home of the 67-year-old Alzheimer's sufferer, who lived alone with several animals.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Dad refuses to let pregnant daughter and unemployed boyfriend move in with him and stepmom, ex-wife slams him for it
Evidently, one daughter has not acted responsibly by getting pregnant on purpose by a man with an unstable financial history and disabling health problems. Yet, she wants her dad to let them move in and doesn't understand why he is refusing. Her dad explains the situation in a Reddit post.
thesource.com
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Thanks God After His Mother is Involved in Serious Car Accident
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is thanking God that his mother is ok after a car accident. The Rock hit Instagram and showed the remnants of the Cadillac she was driving and offered a message. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash...
Adriana Davidson’s dad breaks silence with heartbreaking message after missing 15-year-old found dead on school grounds
ADRIANA Davidson's heartbroken father has broken his silence following the news that his daughter was found dead on school grounds. The 15-year-old Ann Arbor, Michigan, resident was reported missing at around 12am on Saturday after she failed to return home from Pioneer High School, where she was a student. Adriana's...
