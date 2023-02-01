ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract saga draws honest take from Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens have a big Lamar Jackson problem on their hands. After failing to reach an extension with him last year, the team is now facing the very real possibility of losing their star quarterback. With the offseason almost starting, Baltimore now has to consider what constitutes a fair offer in their eyes. One of Lamar Jackson’s teammates, Roquan Smith, shared his thoughts on the star’s contract extension.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Alabama football’s 5-star QB reacts to new OC hire

There is perhaps no assistant coaching job that holds more significance than the offensive coordinator position at Alabama football. Nick Saban may get most of the glory as the head coach, but the Crimson Tide OC regularly draws eyes from other college football programs, NFL teams and potential recruits. Former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence

Peyton Manning certainly likes what he has seen from Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the past 2022 season. The Jaguars finished 2021 at the bottom of the AFC. One year later, however, they topped the AFC South with a 9-8 record and made it to the playoffs. Not only that but they also […] The post ‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team

The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move

As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn

Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts Alabama football-Oklahoma debate gets perfect Nick Saban response

Jalen Hurts will play in the biggest game of his life on Sunday, Feb. 12. He is likely not preoccupied with school spirit, amid a growing debate between fans of his two former alma maters, Oklahoma and Alabama, about which program claims the Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback. Still, Hurts’ path from college to the NFL […] The post Jalen Hurts Alabama football-Oklahoma debate gets perfect Nick Saban response appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jets looking at two other QBs amid Aaron Rodgers speculation

The New York Jets are on the hunt for a new quarterback. That much is obvious, especially with their performance last season. The QB position was easily their worst position last year, with Zach Wilson severely underwhelming. They’ve already been linked to one Aaron Rodgers, but the Jets apparently have two other targets: Jimmy Garoppolo […] The post RUMOR: Jets looking at two other QBs amid Aaron Rodgers speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green

Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Raiders star Davante Adams fuels Aaron Rodgers reunion with latest tweet

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is not hiding the fact that he wants to be reunited with Aaron Rodgers. Adams is openly recruiting Rodgers to join him with the Raiders, and after joking (or not?) that the quarterback is moving to his neighborhood, he followed it up with another tweet that got the whole […] The post Raiders star Davante Adams fuels Aaron Rodgers reunion with latest tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy