Houston Texans are going to do DeMeco Ryans like they did David Culley, Lovie Smith

Despite being an annual news story around this time of the year — due to the circus that’s caused by the way that coaches are fired and hired in the Lone Star State — DeMeco Ryans is returning home to be the newest head coach of the Houston Texans. They say “home is where the heart is,” but the Texans don’t love anybody — especially Black head coaches.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract saga draws honest take from Roquan Smith

The Baltimore Ravens have a big Lamar Jackson problem on their hands. After failing to reach an extension with him last year, the team is now facing the very real possibility of losing their star quarterback. With the offseason almost starting, Baltimore now has to consider what constitutes a fair offer in their eyes. One of Lamar Jackson’s teammates, Roquan Smith, shared his thoughts on the star’s contract extension.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders make major coordinator hire

The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence

Peyton Manning certainly likes what he has seen from Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the past 2022 season. The Jaguars finished 2021 at the bottom of the AFC. One year later, however, they topped the AFC South with a 9-8 record and made it to the playoffs. Not only that but they also […] The post ‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans

The San Francisco Giants did not have much to go their way over the course of the 2022 regular season. From the multitude of injury woes to the lackluster production from the bottom half of their lineup, the Giants ended up missing the postseason after finishing regular season play in third place in the National […] The post Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn

Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move

As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
