Click2Houston.com
DeMeco Ryans on Texans’ unsettled quarterback situation: ‘We have to add more at that position’
HOUSTON – New Texans coach DeMeco Ryans witnessed firsthand during his final game and season as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator how important health and efficiency are at the quarterback position. The 49ers reached the NFC championship game behind strong performances from third-string quarterback Brock Purdy after...
Deadspin
Houston Texans are going to do DeMeco Ryans like they did David Culley, Lovie Smith
Despite being an annual news story around this time of the year — due to the circus that’s caused by the way that coaches are fired and hired in the Lone Star State — DeMeco Ryans is returning home to be the newest head coach of the Houston Texans. They say “home is where the heart is,” but the Texans don’t love anybody — especially Black head coaches.
Click2Houston.com
Hannah McNair on Texans coach DeMeco Ryans: ‘Man, did we get the right one. That’s a home run’
HOUSTON – A revolving door at the head coach’s office at NRG Stadium has finally stopped spinning with the arrival of DeMeco Ryans. Since coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired in 2020, the Texans have technically had three head coaches, including interim coach Romeo Crennel, David Culley and Lovie Smith.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract saga draws honest take from Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens have a big Lamar Jackson problem on their hands. After failing to reach an extension with him last year, the team is now facing the very real possibility of losing their star quarterback. With the offseason almost starting, Baltimore now has to consider what constitutes a fair offer in their eyes. One of Lamar Jackson’s teammates, Roquan Smith, shared his thoughts on the star’s contract extension.
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Jerry Jones Turns a Lonely Eye to Eagles
The Cowboys owner will watch his nemesis play in its second Super Bowl in six seasons and third this century while readying to make a big investment in Dak Prescott
Look: Matthew Berry Believes One 49ers Quarterback Has Inside Track To Starting Job
The San Francisco 49ers appear headed for a quarterback competition, and the battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting spot will draw a lot of interest around the league. One prominent NFL personality believes one of the two already has an edge. Matthew Berry, the well-known ...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Lynch’s firm message to Trey Lance about staying healthy in 2023
The San Francisco 49ers somehow managed to reach the NFC Championship Game this season despite losing their top two quarterbacks in the regular season. John Lynch and company have some tough decisions to make this offseason, including what to do with Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury all the way back in Week 2 of the regular season.
Texans' DeMeco Ryans can't wait to coach Stingley Jr., Pitre, Harris
“That’s what excites me the most is being able to work with young guys and young guys who are talented,” Ryans said
Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time
Since his career on the field is over (we think) Tom Brady is heading to TV. For Mark Sanchez, it’s... The post Mark Sanchez Expresses Concern Tom Brady Will Ruin His Career a Second Time appeared first on Outsider.
Raiders make major coordinator hire
The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence
Peyton Manning certainly likes what he has seen from Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the past 2022 season. The Jaguars finished 2021 at the bottom of the AFC. One year later, however, they topped the AFC South with a 9-8 record and made it to the playoffs. Not only that but they also […] The post ‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for spot on DeMeco Ryans' staff
With DeMeco Ryans going to the AFC South, it means that some of his fellow staff members with the San Francisco 49ers might follow him to the Houston Texans. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans interviewed 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for the offensive coordinator position. Slowik,...
Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans
The San Francisco Giants did not have much to go their way over the course of the 2022 regular season. From the multitude of injury woes to the lackluster production from the bottom half of their lineup, the Giants ended up missing the postseason after finishing regular season play in third place in the National […] The post Joc Pederson’s 7-word take on potential for Giants in 2023 season will fire up fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draft A QB or Go Get Jimmy G? What Should The Texans Do?
Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
Troy Aikman Admits He’s to Blame for New Pro Bowl Format Due to His Actions in 1993
NFL fans got their first look at the new Pro Bowl format Thursday night, featuring everything from a longest drive competition to dodgeball. It’s a far cry from the old format, which was — of course — a game that lacked physicality out of fear of injury.
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn
Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move
As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
