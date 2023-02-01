Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Related
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans-Lakers Game Will Broadcast On National TV With LeBron James Close To Making History
The NBA has changed the Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans game from a 7 PM CT tipoff to 5 PM CT and broadcast ESPN2 on Saturday, Feb. 4. LeBron James' pursuit of history brings intrigue surrounding the contest. James is 89 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Los Angeles Collapses Down Stretch, Falls To Pelicans 131-126
Tonight in Smoothie King Center, your Los Angeles Lakers lost an absolutely pivotal game against one of their direct competitors in the race for the Western Conference play-in tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans. LA coughed up a 12-point second half advantage over the Pelicans. New Orleans power forward Brandon Ingram,...
Tri-City Herald
Nuggets beat Hawks 128-108, tie Boston for NBA’s best record
Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points, Nikola Jokic had his 18th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets won their third straight game, beating the Atlanta Hawks 128-108 on Saturday night. Jokic finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists and recorded the 94th regular-season triple-double of...
Tri-City Herald
Nuggets beat Hawks, stay unbeaten on Nikola Jokic triple-doubles
Nikola Jokic recorded his 18th triple-double of the season and Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points to give the Denver Nuggets a 128-108 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks and extend their winning streak to three games. Jokic had 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting with 18 rebounds and 10...
Tri-City Herald
Mavs’ Christian Wood Among Trade Targets for Clippers?
The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as one of the top teams to monitor in NBA trade rumors ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. After a quiet build-up to the trade deadline, Kyrie Irving turned the league on its head within a moment's notice — requesting to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavs were among the teams linked to Irving, along with the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
Tri-City Herald
76ers Trade Rumors: Jazz’s Jarred Vanderbilt Linked to Philly
It’s no secret the Philadelphia 76ers are looking for a potential upgrade at the backup center position. In the minutes behind Joel Embiid, the Sixers are currently utilizing Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed. While Doc Rivers hoped Reed or Harrell would solidify themselves as the backup center, struggles in...
Tri-City Herald
Zach LaVine scores 36 as Bulls beat Trail Blazers 129-121
The Chicago Bulls tried all sorts of defensive coverages on Damian Lillard. He kept scoring anyway. Just not enough to hold down Zach LaVine and company. LaVine scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 27 and the Bulls topped Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 129-121 on Saturday night. Nikola Vucevic...
Tri-City Herald
Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Requests Trade: Can Dallas Mavs Get Involved?
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has requested to be traded ahead of his impending free agency. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract last offseason, sparking what became a summer of chaos. Irving's agent, his stepmother Shetellia...
Tri-City Herald
Jamal Murray Scores 41 Points in Nuggets Win Over Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks entered Saturday night's game against the Denver Nuggets as significant underdogs. Atlanta was on the second night of a back-to-back and without Trae Young. Denver, the best team in the Western Conference, dominated Atlanta 128-108. Without their first option available, Dejounte Murray led Atlanta with 28 points...
Tri-City Herald
Suns’ Williams Rips Devin Booker’s ASG Snub as a ‘Joke’
With every NBA season comes a slew of players who believe they should’ve made the All-Star Game, and coaches who echo those sentiments. On Saturday, Suns coach Monty Williams added to this year’s discourse with a strong statement about Devin Booker. Williams shared his thoughts about Booker, who’s...
Tri-City Herald
Mavs Trade Competition: Clippers Enter Kyrie Irving Sweepstakes
Since Kyrie Irving requested to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets, the Dallas Mavericks have been among the various teams linked as a possible suitor. The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns were initially the others. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers have entered the mix as a...
Tri-City Herald
Report: LA Clippers Have Made ‘Strong’ Trade Offer for Kyrie Irving
After not being initially listed as a team in the hunt for Kyrie Irving, the LA Clippers have now emerged as one of the teams in pursuit of the All-Star point guard. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, and an additional report was made by The Athletic's Law Murray that revealed the Clippers have already made a "strong offer" to the Brooklyn Nets for Irving.
Tri-City Herald
Brunson leads New York against Philadelphia after 41-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers (34-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Jalen Brunson scored 41 points in the New York Knicks' 134-128 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are 19-15 in...
Tri-City Herald
Magic’s Mo Bamba, Jalen Suggs suspended for roles in fight with Timberwolves
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba and guard Jalen Suggs were penalized by the league for their roles in the altercation with the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday evening at Target Center. Bamba was suspended four games without pay while Suggs was suspended one game, the league announced...
Tri-City Herald
Improving the NHL All-Star Experience: From Kids to TikTok Stars
OK, gather round. Bring it in. Can we all agree that the Home Run Derby and the Dunk Contest are awesome? Yeah? Cool. Can we agree that whatever we watched on Friday night, except the dunk tank, was in fact, not awesome? Very good. Seriously though, the Splash Shot was awesome.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Questionable To Play Amid Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will try to finish their current five-game road trip with a winning record when they do battle against a New Orleans Pelicans team without its best player. Unfortunately, LA might be without not one, not two, but all three of its highest scorers in the...
Tri-City Herald
Stars bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Ducks
Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-10, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -340, Ducks +280. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to end a three-game skid when they take on the Anaheim Ducks. Dallas is 28-13-10 overall and 13-5-6 in...
Tri-City Herald
New York and Calgary hit the ice in non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-17-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (27-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -120, Flames +100. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. New York is 27-14-8 overall and 13-9-4 at home....
Comments / 0