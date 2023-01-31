-VS- THERESA A. WILLIAMS’ UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, AND ASSIGNS, IF ANY, ET AL. Theresa A. Williams's Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees and Assigns, Christophere Walker- and Unknown Spouse, if any, of Christophere Walker, whose last place of residence is unknown and whose present place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on September 19, 2022 a Complaint was filed in the matter ofNATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC O/8/A MR. COOPER v. THERESA A. WILLIAMS' UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, AND ASSIGNS, IF ANY, et al., Case No. 22FR09-0252 the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, 111 E. High Street, Mt. Vernon, OH 43050, seeking foreclosure and alleging that the Defendant(s) Theresa A. Williams's Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees and Assigns, Christophere Walker and Unknown Spouse, if any, of Christophere Walker, have or may claim to have an interest in the real estate located at 240 Adamson Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 and known as Parcel Number 66-00330.000. A complete legal description of the property may be obtained from the Knox County Auditor's Office, located at 117 E. High Street, #120, Mt. Vernon, OH 43050.

