Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Vernon News
MVN ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Milestones and gritty performances
The Mount Vernon News sports department’s MVN ATHLETE of the WEEK is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an ATHLETE of the WEEK and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Last week, milestones, gritty performances and hard work paid...
Mount Vernon News
Fredericktown Middle School honors students
FREDERICKTOWN – Fredericktown Middle School has released the following list of students named to its Honor Roll and Merit Roll for the second quarter of the 2022-23 school year. Honor Roll. Eighth Grade – Karsyn Clutter, Zackery Davidson, Madison Hoeflich, Vincent Lavin, Brady Linn, Graham Overholt, Korbin Rogers, Nevaeh...
Mount Vernon News
Cynthia Lynn 'Cindy' Cordial
LEXINGTON – Cynthia Lynn “Cindy” Cordial, 54, of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2023, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on Feb. 26, 1968, in Columbus to Betty (Knisley) Cordial and the late Larry D. Cordial. Cindy enjoyed going to the beach,...
Mount Vernon News
Samuel U. Taylor
MOUNT VERNON – Samuel U. Taylor, 65, of Mount Vernon, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at his residence. He was born to Herb Taylor and Cora (Yoder) Taylor on Oct. 6, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio. Samuel was a master carpenter and spent his entire career as a union...
Mount Vernon News
Union Home Mortgage Corp Vs Tyler L Smith
By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
Mount Vernon News
Milestones
BEREA – Elizabeth Gifford of Mount Vernon, a graduate of Mount Vernon High School majoring in sustainability and management, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen Stahl. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Mount Vernon News
Engineering scholarships available through Ariel Foundation
MOUNT VERNON – The Ariel Foundation is now accepting applications for engineering scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. Scholarships are for up to $5,000 and are awarded annually to multiple students of sophomore status or above who are enrolled at any accredited four-year engineering college or university. All engineering fields of study will be considered. Awards are renewable as long as students remain in an accredited undergraduate engineering school and maintain satisfactory academic status. New and renewed scholarship awards will be announced following the annual application and review process.
Mount Vernon News
Roberta 'Robyn' Aleen Hayes
DANVILLE – Roberta “Robyn” Aleen Hayes, 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends. According to her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services at this time. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. The Fischer Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A complete obituary is available at FischerFuneralHome.com, where memories can be shared with the family.
Mount Vernon News
Nationstar Mortgage Llc D/B/A Mr. Cooper -Vs- Theresa A. Williams’ Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, And Assigns, If Any, Et Al.
-VS- THERESA A. WILLIAMS’ UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, AND ASSIGNS, IF ANY, ET AL. Theresa A. Williams's Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees and Assigns, Christophere Walker- and Unknown Spouse, if any, of Christophere Walker, whose last place of residence is unknown and whose present place of residence is unknown, will take notice that on September 19, 2022 a Complaint was filed in the matter ofNATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC O/8/A MR. COOPER v. THERESA A. WILLIAMS' UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, AND ASSIGNS, IF ANY, et al., Case No. 22FR09-0252 the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, 111 E. High Street, Mt. Vernon, OH 43050, seeking foreclosure and alleging that the Defendant(s) Theresa A. Williams's Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees and Assigns, Christophere Walker and Unknown Spouse, if any, of Christophere Walker, have or may claim to have an interest in the real estate located at 240 Adamson Street, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 and known as Parcel Number 66-00330.000. A complete legal description of the property may be obtained from the Knox County Auditor's Office, located at 117 E. High Street, #120, Mt. Vernon, OH 43050.
Mount Vernon News
Board of Knox County Commissioners Public Hearing
The Board of Knox County Commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider the request of United Aggregates, Inc., 14220 Parrott Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050, to have salt brine applied to roadways as needed during summer for dust control and during winter for frozen stockpiles. The hearing will be...
Mount Vernon News
HIRING: Commencement Registration Coordinator
Kenyon College seeks applicants for the position of Commencement Registration Coordinator. For job posting and to apply electronically please visit:
Mount Vernon News
Final Issuance of Permit to Install: Wastewater
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, filing an appeal, or ADA accommodations may be obtained at: https://epa.ohio.gov/actions or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov.
Mount Vernon News
Fifth Third Bank, National Association Vs The Unknown Heirs At Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators And Executors Of The Estate Of Edward L Frailey, Deceased, Et Al
VS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW, DEVISEES, LEGATEES, ADMINISTRATORS AND EXECUTORS OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD L FRAILEY, DECEASED, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
Mount Vernon News
PeunyMac Loan Services, LLC vs. Unknown Spouse, if any, of Sean Edward Thomas, et al.
Unknown Spouse, if any, of Sean Edward Thomas, et al. Judge: Richard D. Wetzel, Jr. The Defendant, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their Spouses, if any, of Sean Edward Thomas, whose current address is unknown, will take notice that on June 8, 2022, the Plaintiff, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, filed its Complaint in Case No. 22FR06-0146, in the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, seeking a foreclosure of its mortgage interest in the real property located at 901 E Vine St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050-0000, Permanent Parcel No. 66-05973.000,("Real Estate"), and alleged that the Defendant, has or may have an interest in this Real Estate.
Mount Vernon News
Community calendar
Kenyon College Symphonic Wind Ensemble's Valentine's Day Concert – this concert is free and open to the public. WHERE: Rosse Hall Auditorium, 105 College Dr., Gambier. Kenyon College Jazz Ensemble Winter Concert – this concert is free and open to the public. WHERE: Rosse Hall Auditorium, 105 College...
Mount Vernon News
Drug interdiction task forces seize over $64 million in narcotics in 2022
The law enforcement task forces organized under the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC) confiscated more than $64 million in illegal drugs in 2022 alone. “Every ounce of fentanyl taken off the street can prevent an overdose, just like every illegal gun seized has the potential to save a life,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who chairs the commission.
Mount Vernon News
Request for Proposal: Janitorial Services
The City of Mount Vernon will receive proposals for JANITORIAL SERVICES, all in accordance with plans and specifications, now on file in the Office of the Safety-Service Director. All bids must be received prior to the opening on March 15, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. It is mandatory that all bidders attend a pre-bid meeting, which will be held at 40 Public Square, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. The bid specs may be picked up from the Safety-Service Director’s Office at 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, OH, or by emailing safetyservice@mountvernonohio.org. All bids must be sealed and plainly marked on the outside envelope with the name of the item on which you are bidding and delivered to the Safety-Service Director’s Office located in City Hall at 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.
Mount Vernon News
Complaint For Divorce Without Children
Plaintiff has been a resident of Knox County for at least ninety (90) days immediately before filing this Complaint. Plaintiff and Defendant were married on 04/03/1999 in Franklin County, Ohio. Neither party is pregnant or (0) a party is pregnant. Military Service: Neither Plaintiff nor Defendant is an active-duty servicemember...
Comments / 0