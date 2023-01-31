Read full article on original website
Related
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee's Ellis signs with Butler CC football
After four years of starting for the Tallassee football program, quarterback Tyler Ellis has found a home in the college ranks. Ellis signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football with Butler Community College on Wednesday. He was the only Tallassee player to sign an NLI on National Signing Day.
tallasseetribune.com
TPI welcomes familiar face as new managing editor
A familiar face has returned to Tallapoosa Publishers. Lizi Arbogast Gwin, who previously served as sports editor for The Alexander City Outlook, has been named the new managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. A born and raised Virginian, she describes herself as a sports fanatic and an avid Washington Capitals...
tallasseetribune.com
HIRING FULL-TIME MANUFACTURING POSITIONS
Are you looking for employment at this time? Are you currently employed and wanting to make a career change? Call Allegiance Staffing today! We have job opportunities in both the Alexander City area and the Dadeville area. Let us get you started on your new career path today! If you are interested, please contact Allegiance Staffing Alex City Branch at 256-329-3477 for more information or apply online at www.allegiancestaffing.com. We look forward to hearing from you soon!!
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee sewage treatment project needs more funding
For the last several years the Tallassee City Council has been attempting to address issues and a consent decree with its sewage treatment lagoons. The city’s wastewater treatment program has been in a redesign for several years to rectify issues of chlorination and projected needs. Since bids were coming in nearly $15 million over budget, engineers at CDG have been working to come up with a cost effective solution — fix what is already there to stay within an approximate budget of $3.5 million.
Comments / 0