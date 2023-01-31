Read full article on original website
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
McDonald's Might Go Strawless: Fast Food Giant Testing Strawless Lids At Select LocationsMinha D.Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
mnbucketlist.com
Mall of America
Winter is a season of traveling all over Minnesota to shop for thoughtful gifts for my family and friends. For me at least. But in the cold of February, I am much more inclined to find my way indoors. It is hard to beat the Mall of America when it...
gophersports.com
Gophers Top Huskers 5-0, Advance to Semifinals of Big Ten Match Play
The University of Minnesota men's golf team began its spring 2023 campaign today with a 5-0 victory against Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Match Play. The two-day event is being held at the par-72, 6,981 yard Hammock Beach Ocean Course in Palm Coast, Fla. Minnesota will face...
tourcounsel.com
Gaviidae Common | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Gaviidae Common is a mixed-use shopping mall and office complex on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The first phase of the mall, Gaviidae Common I, opened in 1989 and is adjoined to Gaviidae Common II by a series of skyways. Phase II opened in 1991. A joint venture designed by Argentine American architect César Pelli and Chicago-based Lohan Associates, the mall occupies 443,000-square-foot (41,000 m2) of retail and office space spread across five floors.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Suffers 18-13 Loss in Home Finale Against No. 2 Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 University of Minnesota wrestling program came up short in front of a sellout crowd on Friday night inside Maturi Pavilion, as they fell 18-13 to the second-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in their regular-season home finale. It was the Gophers first home loss in over a calendar...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
gophersports.com
FEATURE: 'M City' Speed Has Arrived
"People are going to have to watch out." A statement made by Minnesota graduate sprinter Amira Young that has proven to be true for the University of Minnesota women's track and field program this indoor season. As the first USTFCCCA 'Event Squad' rankings have been revealed, the Gophers 60-meters group...
Shocking and Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes
While last week had some exciting brewery news, this week brings in sad and surprising news. Lawless Distilling Company, located at 2619 28th Ave S, Minneapolis has announced that it will be closing nearly after 10 years of operation (since 2014). Lawless was a beloved brewery that many loved to...
Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In
All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
kfgo.com
Kernza: It’s a grain many have never heard of that may revolutionize farming
MINNEAPOLIS – The next time you order a beer, it might contain a climate-change-fighting ingredient. It’s part of a movement involving researchers in Minnesota and elsewhere to scale up crop production of Kernza. Sometimes called a super grain, it’s a perennial crop, which requires less tilling and fertilizer because it grows back year after year.
gophersports.com
Gopher Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day and Black History Month on Saturday
For their third home meet of the 2023 season, the University of Minnesota gymnastics program will hold a celebration of National Girls & Women in Sports Day, as well as a celebration of Black History Month. The Gophers discussed the importance of celebrating both of these events in a conversation...
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
gophersports.com
Gophers Back at the Barn Saturday Against Maryland
TV: BTN (Mike Hall - play by play, Shon Morris - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 16th Meeting (2-13 all time) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is back at Williams Arena for a Saturday night tilt at 8 p.m. It's the first time Maryland has visited Williams Arena since 2021 when the Gophers fell, 63-49 on Jan. 23. Minnesota faced Maryland just once last season where the Gophers dropped an 84-73 contest in College Park, Md. In all, Minnesota has faced the Terrapins just 15 times in school history. The Gophers are 2-13 all-time and 2-9 since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.
multihousingnews.com
Landmark to Build 1st Minnesota Student Housing Project
The Standard at Dinkytown will be within walking distance of the University of Minnesota. Landmark Properties is entering the Minnesota market for the first time with its planned development of The Standard at Dinkytown, a 1,021-bed student housing community in a prime Minneapolis commercial district and within walking distance of the University of Minnesota.
gophersports.com
Gophers Close Out Home Slate against No. 2 Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 University of Minnesota wrestling program (11-2, 4-2 B1G) is set for their home finale on Friday night, as they look to go undefeated at home for the first time since the 2014-15 season against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (12-1, 5-1 B1G) inside Maturi Pavilion at 8:00 p.m. CST.
bringmethenews.com
Minnesota restaurant roundup: El Loro owner to open 3 new locations
Restaurant announcements are helping shake off the winter blues in Minnesota, as anticipated spring and summer openings draw closer. Here's a few of the restaurant happenings we're keeping an eye on:. Restaurateur behind El Loro planning 3 new Minnesota restaurants. Fans of El Loro will soon be able to find...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Stays Unbeaten at Ridder, Takes Down No. 1 Ohio State on Friday
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 3 Gopher Women's hockey team skated to a 4-2 win over the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ridder Arena on Friday evening. After skating evenly with the Buckeyes for the first 14 minutes of play, Peyton Hemp broke the tie and gave Minnesota (23-3-2) a 1-0 lead off a pass from Josefin Bouveng. Less than a minute into the second period, Abigail Boreen found the back of the net to extend the Gophers' lead over Ohio State (24-3-2) to 2-0.
Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
tourcounsel.com
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes | Shopping mall in Minnesota
The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes is a commercial and residential district located in downtown Maple Grove, Minnesota, United States. Construction of Arbor Lakes began in the late 1990s with a simulacrum of a traditional American Main Street designed in neotraditional style. The second phase (completed in 2003) included the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Minnesota's first lifestyle center, which includes neotraditional elements. The third phase, The Fountains at Arbor Lakes, is approximately 850,000 square feet (79,000 m2) in size and includes a Main Street-inspired entrance, with two hotels, several restaurants, and a number of junior anchors.
fox9.com
MSHSL switching wrestling to 13 weight classes, adding mercy rule to soccer
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State High School League on Thursday held its February meeting of the Board of Directors, and it appears some changes are coming wrestling, soccer, tennis and volleyball. Here is a look at what will be coming to those high school sports as early as the 2023-24...
