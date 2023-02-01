Read full article on original website
This week in Iowa politics | Senate passes 3 percent increase in state funding for schools, house expected to vote next week
The Iowa Senate passed a bill to increase the state’s allowable budget growth for school funding to 3 percent, half-a-percent more than Gov. Kim Reynolds budget recommendation. Iowa Senate Democrats proposed several amendments to the bill to increase the allowable growth percentage to 5.9 percent. However, all amendments failed...
