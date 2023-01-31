The City of Mount Vernon will receive proposals for JANITORIAL SERVICES, all in accordance with plans and specifications, now on file in the Office of the Safety-Service Director. All bids must be received prior to the opening on March 15, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. It is mandatory that all bidders attend a pre-bid meeting, which will be held at 40 Public Square, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. The bid specs may be picked up from the Safety-Service Director’s Office at 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, OH, or by emailing safetyservice@mountvernonohio.org. All bids must be sealed and plainly marked on the outside envelope with the name of the item on which you are bidding and delivered to the Safety-Service Director’s Office located in City Hall at 40 Public Square, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO