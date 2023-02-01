ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
arlnow.com

Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (Jan-Feb 2023)

This past week saw 22 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $275,000 while the most expensive was $1,837,020. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 33 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Locals asked to opine on new pickleball courts coming to Walter Reed Community Center

Local residents can now weigh in on the “future of pickleball” at the Walter Reed Community Center. A survey was sent out earlier this week by the Arlington Dept. of Parks and Recreation (DPR) asking the community to provide input and feedback about the new outdoor pickleball courts coming to the community center at 2909 16th Street S., south of Columbia Pike.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

NEW: Teen who overdosed at Wakefield High School has died

(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) The teen found unconscious in a Wakefield High School boys bathroom Tuesday after an apparent overdose has died. “The Arlington County Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the teen’s passing yesterday at the hospital,” ACPD said in a statement this morning. “The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

BREAKING: Man arrested by SWAT team overnight, following Wakefield lockdown

An 18-year-old Arlington man is behind bars after police say he snuck into Wakefield High School yesterday to confront a student, triggering a lockdown. Kenan Owens was arrested around 1 a.m. this morning in the Douglas Park neighborhood by an Arlington County Police Department tactical team. According to scanner traffic, a total of nine people were detained in the operation, which targeted a small house on the 4200 block of 16th Street S., near the intersection of Four Mile Run Drive and S. George Mason Drive.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Dancing tow truck driver draws police response on Route 50

Arlington County police responded to an unusual incident on Route 50 this afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection with Park Drive, near the Arlington Forest Shopping Center and the Outback Steakhouse. Multiple 911 callers said the driver of a flatbed AAA tow truck parked in the travel...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Statutes of Liberty: We hired! Meet the new legal professionals

This sponsored column is by Law Office of James Montana PLLC. All questions about it should be directed to James Montana, Esq., Doran Shemin, Esq., and Laura Lorenzo, Esq., practicing attorneys at The Law Office of James Montana PLLC, an immigration-focused law firm located in Falls Church, Virginia. The legal information given here is general in nature. If you want legal advice, contact us for an appointment.
FALLS CHURCH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy