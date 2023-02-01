Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police investigating overnight shooting in front of Columbia Pike lounge
(Updated at 1 p.m.) A man was shot in front of a lounge on Columbia Pike early this morning, continuing a string of violent incidents. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in front of Caspi, located at the corner of Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive, next to the Arlington Cinema Drafthouse. It followed a dispute inside the lounge, according to police.
Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 22 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $275,000 while the most expensive was $1,837,020. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 33 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
Brooklyn Bagel pleads for parking after curbside spots ceded to bike lane in Courthouse
Many drivers have circled around blocks in Arlington, looking for a quick parking spot to slide into and pick up a mobile food order. Or they may have skirted around a car double parked in a bike or vehicle travel lane, hazards flashing, rather than waiting for a spot to appear.
Locals asked to opine on new pickleball courts coming to Walter Reed Community Center
Local residents can now weigh in on the “future of pickleball” at the Walter Reed Community Center. A survey was sent out earlier this week by the Arlington Dept. of Parks and Recreation (DPR) asking the community to provide input and feedback about the new outdoor pickleball courts coming to the community center at 2909 16th Street S., south of Columbia Pike.
NEW: Teen who overdosed at Wakefield High School has died
(Updated at 11:55 a.m.) The teen found unconscious in a Wakefield High School boys bathroom Tuesday after an apparent overdose has died. “The Arlington County Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the teen’s passing yesterday at the hospital,” ACPD said in a statement this morning. “The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.”
BREAKING: Man arrested by SWAT team overnight, following Wakefield lockdown
An 18-year-old Arlington man is behind bars after police say he snuck into Wakefield High School yesterday to confront a student, triggering a lockdown. Kenan Owens was arrested around 1 a.m. this morning in the Douglas Park neighborhood by an Arlington County Police Department tactical team. According to scanner traffic, a total of nine people were detained in the operation, which targeted a small house on the 4200 block of 16th Street S., near the intersection of Four Mile Run Drive and S. George Mason Drive.
Dancing tow truck driver draws police response on Route 50
Arlington County police responded to an unusual incident on Route 50 this afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. at the intersection with Park Drive, near the Arlington Forest Shopping Center and the Outback Steakhouse. Multiple 911 callers said the driver of a flatbed AAA tow truck parked in the travel...
After fatal drug overdose, parents march at Wakefield High School and demand action
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) A march against drugs drew a large crowd of parents and community members to Wakefield High School, where a student died this week. Sergio Flores was found unconscious in the bathroom Tuesday morning and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died Thursday and his death is being investigated as a possible overdose.
Statutes of Liberty: We hired! Meet the new legal professionals
This sponsored column is by Law Office of James Montana PLLC. All questions about it should be directed to James Montana, Esq., Doran Shemin, Esq., and Laura Lorenzo, Esq., practicing attorneys at The Law Office of James Montana PLLC, an immigration-focused law firm located in Falls Church, Virginia. The legal information given here is general in nature. If you want legal advice, contact us for an appointment.
