SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Mexican national now has a 14-year prison sentence for his role in a narcotics distribution network that spanned the U.S. According to court documents, Victor Penaloza-Calderon, aka Cuñado, 37, of Michoacan, Mexico was sentenced in federal court last week. Prosecutors say Penaloza-Calderon was the source of supply for hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine that was routed to Austin for distribution in and around the city, as well as in states as far away as Wisconsin and North Carolina.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO