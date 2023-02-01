Read full article on original website
KTSA
South Texas supplier in interstate narcotics distribution network sentenced to 14 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Mexican national now has a 14-year prison sentence for his role in a narcotics distribution network that spanned the U.S. According to court documents, Victor Penaloza-Calderon, aka Cuñado, 37, of Michoacan, Mexico was sentenced in federal court last week. Prosecutors say Penaloza-Calderon was the source of supply for hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine that was routed to Austin for distribution in and around the city, as well as in states as far away as Wisconsin and North Carolina.
Texas man found guilty of manslaughter in connection to wife’s death, deputies say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was found guilty of manslaughter Friday afternoon in connection to the death of his wife. Andre McDonald, 43, was found guilty on charges of manslaughter, a second degree felony, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. According to a previous report from the Associated Press, McDonald bought a […]
San Antonio prosecutors will reexamine the case of a white man linked to the drowning death of his Black transgender date
Protests erupted in 2018 when a judge found Mark Daniel Lewis had no criminal guilt over the death of his date Kenne McFadden, a transgender woman.
Andre McDonald convicted of manslaughter in 2019 death of his wife, Andreen
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen, nearly four years after her initial disappearance sparked months of searching around Bexar County. A jury returned the guilty verdict on McDonald, a U.S. Air Force Reserve major originally charged with murder...
The birthplace of ranching is here in San Antonio at Rancho de Cabras
It's one of the first ranches in Texas.
Fox 29 lifestyle host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charges
SAN ANTONIO — Esteban Solis, a daytime show host who has been with San Antonio TV station Fox 29 since 2013, was taken into custody late Thursday night on DWI charges after his alleged involvement in a crash on the far west side. According to arrest records, a San...
KWTX
Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Fried Chicken & Ribs, Texas BBQ, & Loaded Ramen Bowls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to The Cookshack on the Northeast side of San Antonio for fried chicken tenders and smoked ribs. David...
Renting 2-bedroom apartments in San Antonio might call for roommates
Not exactly good news from Zillow.
news4sanantonio.com
Out of the shadows: finding and helping child trafficking victims
SAN ANTONIO – New numbers paint an alarming picture of how sex traffickers operate. More than half of victims as young as seven to eleven are recruited through social media apps and websites, according to United Against Human Trafficking. The Trouble Shooters show you the effort here in San...
visitsanantonio.com
I’m a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
I traveled from Boston to San Antonio, and it was my first time visiting the Southern city. Ask a New Englander what comes to mind when they think about Texas, and they’ll probably mention cowboy hats, tacos, and beer. Truth be told, I’m no exception. However, during a...
To curb violent crime, San Antonio police are trying something new
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are using a new strategy to reduce killings, robberies and assaults. The comprehensive method, designed by UTSA criminology professor Michael Smith, cut violent crime in certain Dallas neighborhoods by 11 percent in one year. The improvement means 1,000 fewer people became victims of...
Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Eminent domain forces San Antonio bar owner to sell property
SAN ANTONIO — Vince Cantu’s bar, Moses Roses Hideout, sits on historic land. “The warriors who fought right here,” Cantu said, pointing at the wall. “The wall was right there, the battlefield is right where we are standing, it’s incredible.”. That’s why he purchased it...
Government Technology
Emergency Plan Leaves Those With Disabilities in the Cold
(TNS) - Nearly two years after Winter Storm Uri, San Antonio is facing a federal lawsuit alleging its emergency preparedness plan is discriminatory and leaves "residents with disabilities out in the cold." Filed Jan. 27 in San Antonio federal court, the civil lawsuit is the first of its kind against...
John Leguizamo visits San Antonio's Thai Chili on the Northwest Side
Have you seen the 'Encanto' actor roaming around town.
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
KTSA
Man shot by family member in front of home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two family members leads to a shooting on the West side. FOX 29 is reporting that a man in his 30’s is in the hospital after he was gunned down at around 2 A.M. Friday. The victim had been in...
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio home with balcony views of the Hill Country is on the market for $1.2 million
A two-story mansion in San Antonio's Reserve at Sonoma Verde development is on the market for $1.2 million, and its second-story balcony comes with breathtaking Hill Country views. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath property is perched on a hillside and appears to have a built-up concrete foundation that provides a formidable rise....
