KTSA

South Texas supplier in interstate narcotics distribution network sentenced to 14 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Mexican national now has a 14-year prison sentence for his role in a narcotics distribution network that spanned the U.S. According to court documents, Victor Penaloza-Calderon, aka Cuñado, 37, of Michoacan, Mexico was sentenced in federal court last week. Prosecutors say Penaloza-Calderon was the source of supply for hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine that was routed to Austin for distribution in and around the city, as well as in states as far away as Wisconsin and North Carolina.
KWTX

Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
news4sanantonio.com

Out of the shadows: finding and helping child trafficking victims

SAN ANTONIO – New numbers paint an alarming picture of how sex traffickers operate. More than half of victims as young as seven to eleven are recruited through social media apps and websites, according to United Against Human Trafficking. The Trouble Shooters show you the effort here in San...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Eminent domain forces San Antonio bar owner to sell property

SAN ANTONIO — Vince Cantu’s bar, Moses Roses Hideout, sits on historic land. “The warriors who fought right here,” Cantu said, pointing at the wall. “The wall was right there, the battlefield is right where we are standing, it’s incredible.”. That’s why he purchased it...
Government Technology

Emergency Plan Leaves Those With Disabilities in the Cold

(TNS) - Nearly two years after Winter Storm Uri, San Antonio is facing a federal lawsuit alleging its emergency preparedness plan is discriminatory and leaves "residents with disabilities out in the cold." Filed Jan. 27 in San Antonio federal court, the civil lawsuit is the first of its kind against...
