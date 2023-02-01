I-80 lanes open after tractor-trailer crash near Mercer

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — Lanes have reopened after a portion of Interstate 80 westbound was shut down Tuesday evening following a crash in Mercer County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, all westbound lanes were closed for a few hours between Exit 15 – Route 19/Mercer to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route 18/Sharon/Hermitage).

PennDOT says the closure was due a tractor-trailer crash and a separate tractor-trailer fire. No injuries have been reported.

Courtesy: Office of Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department

All lanes were reopened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Shenango Township volunteer fire department responded to the scene.

