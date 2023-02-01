I-80 lanes open after tractor-trailer crash near Mercer
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — Lanes have reopened after a portion of Interstate 80 westbound was shut down Tuesday evening following a crash in Mercer County.5-vehicle crash leaves 2 injured; OSHP investigating
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, all westbound lanes were closed for a few hours between Exit 15 – Route 19/Mercer to Exit 4 (Route 760/Route 18/Sharon/Hermitage).
PennDOT says the closure was due a tractor-trailer crash and a separate tractor-trailer fire. No injuries have been reported.
All lanes were reopened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Shenango Township volunteer fire department responded to the scene.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 2