ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Rapid City starts the year on a high for building permits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City issued 201 building permits valuing $30.6 million in January, according to a release from the city’s Building Services Division. As well as being above the number of permits issued in January 2022 (164 permits), the value is more than double the previous year’s total of $14.1 million.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Area Schools get an up-close look at the medical field

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City area schools and South Dakota Mines are hoping to inspire the next generation of health care workers. About 175 Students from Stevens and Central high school were at South Dakota Mines Thursday to learn about different health care related careers. “As freshmen they...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
KEVN

Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Department of Justice stays busy with firearm cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the last two weeks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota has been involved in 11 gun cases; some people indicted, and others sentenced to federal prison. These cases come at a time when the federal government releases its most expansive report...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Turtle Soup returns to The Journey Museum and Learning Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year on Fridays at noon, Turtle Soup returns to “feed your mind and feed your belly,” says the Executive Director of The Journey Museum and Learning Center, Troy Kilpatrick, with stories and soup at The Journey Museum this month and throughout the year. Turtle soup is a series of stories that feature presentations of historic figures who influenced Black Hills history and includes a light lunch. Kilpatrick says they have a full lineup of Turtle Soup shows scheduled for the month of February and will continue for the winter. He’s encouraging the community to come out and enjoy good food, good stories, and great company every Friday beginning at noon.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With quality care and customer service for their patients, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the number one hospital in the nation for major orthopedic surgery for medical excellence. Orthopedics is a branch of surgery that takes care of the musculoskeletal system like hips, knees, spines, hands and feet.
kotatv.com

Cooking with Eric - Penne with a Vodka Cream Sauce

As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities. Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City. Business owners along Mount Rushmore Road note an increase in early morning alcohol issues.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!

RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
RAPID CITY, SD
beckersspine.com

Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranked No. 1 for major orthopedic surgery: CareChex

Rapid City, S.D.-based Black Hills Surgical Hospital was ranked the No.1 hospital in the U.S. for major orthopedic surgery by CareChex for 2023. The ranking assessed nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals and is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and non-federal hospitals, according to a Feb. 2 news release.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Friday Night Frenzy, February 3, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The bareback competition at Rodeo Rapid City got a lot more intense during Friday night’s performance. Plus, the Badlands Sabres gave fans a show at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena as they rolled over the Great Falls Americans. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy