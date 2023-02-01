Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Rapid City starts the year on a high for building permits
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City issued 201 building permits valuing $30.6 million in January, according to a release from the city’s Building Services Division. As well as being above the number of permits issued in January 2022 (164 permits), the value is more than double the previous year’s total of $14.1 million.
newscenter1.tv
Are you ready to move into this Rapid City townhome? Because it’s ready for you!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Picture this: You’ve just finished a great meal that you cooked in your newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful quartz countertops. You get your comfy slippers on, and then plop yourself in front of the wood-burning fireplace and daydream about how awesome it is to live in South Dakota.
KEVN
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -It’s been in the works since 2019, and now everything is back on track. The Vice president of Lloyd Companies says the Black Hills saw a resurgence in 2022 which helped make this project possible again. “We went back into planning mode and then have...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Area Schools get an up-close look at the medical field
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City area schools and South Dakota Mines are hoping to inspire the next generation of health care workers. About 175 Students from Stevens and Central high school were at South Dakota Mines Thursday to learn about different health care related careers. “As freshmen they...
kotatv.com
Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City
Rapid City Fire Department stresses the importance of people having the Pulse Point app. As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities.
KEVN
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
KEVN
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
kotatv.com
Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
kotatv.com
Department of Justice stays busy with firearm cases
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the last two weeks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota has been involved in 11 gun cases; some people indicted, and others sentenced to federal prison. These cases come at a time when the federal government releases its most expansive report...
kotatv.com
Turtle Soup returns to The Journey Museum and Learning Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year on Fridays at noon, Turtle Soup returns to “feed your mind and feed your belly,” says the Executive Director of The Journey Museum and Learning Center, Troy Kilpatrick, with stories and soup at The Journey Museum this month and throughout the year. Turtle soup is a series of stories that feature presentations of historic figures who influenced Black Hills history and includes a light lunch. Kilpatrick says they have a full lineup of Turtle Soup shows scheduled for the month of February and will continue for the winter. He’s encouraging the community to come out and enjoy good food, good stories, and great company every Friday beginning at noon.
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranks first in the nation for major orthopedic surgery, but “it’s about the patient care that we deliver”
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With quality care and customer service for their patients, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the number one hospital in the nation for major orthopedic surgery for medical excellence. Orthopedics is a branch of surgery that takes care of the musculoskeletal system like hips, knees, spines, hands and feet.
kotatv.com
Cooking with Eric - Penne with a Vodka Cream Sauce
As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities. Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City. Business owners along Mount Rushmore Road note an increase in early morning alcohol issues.
kotatv.com
Adult day centers provide a home away from home for the elderly and disabled
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Being responsible for the safety and well-being of an elderly or disabled loved one can take a toll on family members but adult day centers can offer some relief. The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills offers a home away from home for the...
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
beckersspine.com
Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranked No. 1 for major orthopedic surgery: CareChex
Rapid City, S.D.-based Black Hills Surgical Hospital was ranked the No.1 hospital in the U.S. for major orthopedic surgery by CareChex for 2023. The ranking assessed nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals and is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and non-federal hospitals, according to a Feb. 2 news release.
Police say officer shot suspect who held clerk hostage in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. KELO-TV reports that Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, […]
kotatv.com
Friday Night Frenzy, February 3, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The bareback competition at Rodeo Rapid City got a lot more intense during Friday night’s performance. Plus, the Badlands Sabres gave fans a show at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena as they rolled over the Great Falls Americans. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
newscenter1.tv
I should not do what with my cowboy hat? Learn about cowboy hat etiquette here!
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether for keeping the elements off of your head while hard at work or while sitting in the grandstands at your next rodeo, a cowboy hat completes either look. And is considered by many people an extension of the wearer from the look and style to the smallest detail.
KELOLAND TV
The cold air is back: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, February 1
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a cold start to the day temperatures warmed up nicely. We may still be on the chilly side in eastern KELOLAND, but tomorrow brings even colder air. Winds are light and the sun is out which is helping warm us up. It is...
Comments / 0