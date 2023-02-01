ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telemundo to begin broadcasting on new station in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo counties

By News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Beginning Wednesday, February 1, Telemundo will have a new home on the Central Coast.

Viewers can watch Telemundo Costa Central over-the-air 3.5 in Santa Barbara, 12.1 in Santa Maria, and 24.2 in San Luis Obispo.

Telemundo will be broadcast on Channel 15 on Cox Cable and is coming soon to Comcast and Charter.

News Channel 3-12 reporters will contribute stories for local newscasts in Spanish on weeknights at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

You can visit the Telemundo Costa Central website by clicking here .

