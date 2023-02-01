Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ classy message to Joe Burrow after Chiefs’ AFC Championship win revealed
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but respect for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday's AFC Championship game.
Michael Vick thinks Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury will actually help Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain last week, but a former Pro Bowler thinks that actually may be beneficial for the AFC Championship.
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson says he saved 83% of NFL earnings by wearing fake jewelry, flying commercial
Chad Johnson doesn't need flashy material things. In fact, the former Cincinnati Bengal says he never purchased real jewelry and constantly flew commercial during his career.
Bills' Josh Allen says Tom Brady's press conference was 'a little too sentimental for my liking'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the many holding on to the hope that Tom Brady will return for the 2023 season.
Ex-Buccaneers quarterback offers harsh take on Tom Brady’s future: ‘He’s a shell of himself’
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King believes Tom Brady should not return for another NFL season, saying he believes the future Hall of Famer is "a shell of himself."
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
China spy balloon shows country is preparing citizens for war that could come at ‘any time’: expert
China's spy balloon flying over Montana shows that the country is preparing its citizens for war that could come at any time, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Charles Barkley says Michael Jordan ‘went ballistic’ in their most recent conversation
The last time Charles Barkley spoke with Michael Jordan was close to a decade ago. Aapparently, Jordan cursed Barkley out during their last phone call.
Gavin Newsom’s wife made over $1.4 million after charging schools to screen her documentaries: report
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife charged public schools in the state to screen her documentaries, making as much as $1.5 million, according to the watchdog group Open The Books.
NFL legend Joe Theismann on Tom Brady's retirement: 'Nobody's going to win seven world championships'
Former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann suggested Wednesday no other quarterback in the league will match what Tom Brady accomplished during his 23 seasons.
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
Tom Brady says 49ers’ quarterback injuries left San Francisco with ‘no chance to compete’ in NFC title game
Tom Brady said Monday the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback woes in the NFC championship game left them "no chance to compete" against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Patrick Mahomes’ dad, ex-MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, says his son honed his athletic skills as a baseball prodigy
Long before Patrick Mahomes II won an NFL MVP award, he was fine-tuning his athletic skills on the baseball diamond with his father, a Major League Baseball relief pitcher.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Patrick Mahomes' father says son 'wholeheartedly thought' Bears would draft him
Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said his son believed that he would be a Chicago Bear back in 2017 on draft night.
LSU student Madison Brooks died from ‘traumatic injuries’ after good Samaritans tried to save her
Madison Brooks, 19, died from "multiple traumatic injuries" after she was hit by car in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Jan. 15, shortly after the LSU sophomore was allegedly raped
Travis Kelce has message for Chiefs fans: 'Do not touch the f---ing Rocky memorial'
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is begging fans not to put a Chiefs jersey on the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia because it has backfired for fans of other teams.
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
Priscilla Presley watched camel 'attack' her son just days before Lisa Marie’s death: ‘She was traumatized’
Priscilla Presley's son, Navarone Garcia, reveals that he almost died from a camel attack just days before big sister Lisa Marie passed away.
Whoopi Goldberg asks if 'we need to see White people get beat up' to see change, then quickly clarifies
Whoopi Goldberg asked during "The View" on Monday if "we need to see white people get beat up" to see police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols.
