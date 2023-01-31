Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Trevor Lawrence replaces Patrick Mahomes in 2023 Pro Bowl
Jacksonville Jaguars second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a Pro Bowler. The NFL had to go pretty deep into its list of alternates in the AFC at quarterback after a slew of injuries at the position. Patrick Mahomes will miss the 2023 Pro Bowl Games with the Kansas City Chiefs headed to Super Bowl LVII. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen also dropped out due to an elbow injury.
49ers requesting permission to interview Steve Wilks signals Texans close with DeMeco Ryans
How close are the Houston Texans to hiring DeMeco Ryans as their next coach? Just ask the San Francisco 49ers. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the 49ers have requested permission to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening. Wilks led the Panthers to...
5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
Backup NFL Quarterback To Replace Josh Allen In Pro Bowl
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was tabbed to play in this year's Pro Bowl, but he's elected to participate in a golf tournament instead. Allen's replacement was revealed today, and it's one that raised some eyebrows. That's right, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley ...
Projecting DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff with Texans
The Houston Texans made it official and have made former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans their sixth full-time coach in team history. Ryans brings instant credibility to the Texans with his past two seasons with the 49ers and their consecutive appearances in the NFC Championship Game. The former 2006 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year also brings an excitement to the fan base as they recall fondly his 86 career games with the club from 2006-11, earning two Pro Bowls in the process.
Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs Holdout? Coaching Changes? Dak Trade? Sign Tremaine Edmunds?
The latest Dallas Cowboys news is centered around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the fact that he will be calling plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense this offseason. We also discuss the looming Trevon Diggs contract situation and if that could affect how the Cowboys approach NFL free agency. Could the Cowboys sign Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Cowboys rumors and news on today’s show. Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
Commanders Keep or Cut Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke?
Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke face uncertain futures this offseason. Will they stay with the Washington Commanders?
NFL Facing Criticism For Tuesday's AFC Pro Bowl Quarterbacks Announcement
All three of the original AFC quarterbacks selected to the Pro Bowl — the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow — have now been replaced. The three were initially chosen by fans, players and coaches to compete in a series of ...
2023 NFL head coach tracker: Broncos trade for Sean Payton; Texans complete homecoming with DeMeco Ryans
The 2023 NFL coaching cycle maintained what's now an 11-year trend in which there have been at least five new head coaches. This year's coaching carousel is in full swing with three of the five head-coaching vacancies now filled -- the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers -- and two teams are still in the interview stages for their openings in the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
DeMeco Ryans addresses the future of the QB position for the Texans
The Houston Texans have found their coach of the future with the addition of DeMeco Ryans. But now they must move on to the next order of business, which is the quarterback position. On Thursday, during his introductory press conference, DeMeco Ryans spoke on how the team currently views the...
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too
The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera, QB Alex Smith Among Celebrities at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
