The latest Dallas Cowboys news is centered around Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the fact that he will be calling plays for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense this offseason. We also discuss the looming Trevon Diggs contract situation and if that could affect how the Cowboys approach NFL free agency. Could the Cowboys sign Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down all the latest Cowboys rumors and news on today’s show. Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.

2 DAYS AGO