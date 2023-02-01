ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 63

Helix
4d ago

It normally would be no big deal, normally. But let’s face it, this guy has cringe history with things of this nature. I wanna know who runs his optics. Is it Harvey Weinstein?

Reply(2)
23
Guest
4d ago

If Trump did that the justice department would have charged him with assault

Reply(4)
85
Paul Smith
4d ago

Democrat voter, you won, this is what you have burdened us all with. Do you like this?

Reply
29
Related
Fox News

Fox News

954K+
Followers
5K+
Post
738M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy