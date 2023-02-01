Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn
Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
bleedingcool.com
WWE SmackDown Preview Finds Roman Reigns on the Warpath Tonight
It's our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we will hear from Roman Reigns after the demise of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. The stunning ending of last Saturday's Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns victorious over challenger Kevin Owens, thus continuing his historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Tribal Chief, as during his post-match destruction of Owens, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn found his soul and turned on Reigns, walloping him with a steel chair. Further complicating things for The Bloodline was Jey Uso seemingly taking Zayn's side and turning his back on his family. With The Bloodline entirely in disarray, how will Reigns respond on tonight's SmackDown?
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (2/3): Royal Rumble Fallout, Charlotte Flair Vs. Sonya Deville For The SmackDown Women's Title, More
The next chapter of The Bloodline's storyline with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be penned on tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" from Greenville, South Carolina. A dramatic twist followed the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens main event at the Royal Rumble as Zayn smashed a steel chair into the back of the "Tribal Chief" after being tasked to finish the job on an already beaten and handcuffed Owens. As a result, Jey Uso, who had called the "Honorary Uce" his "brother" just days earlier, was left shaken, exiting the scene alone and turning his back on his family — both literally and figuratively. Who might appear this evening in the aftermath of the Rumble remains to be seen, but one can only assume that there are some uncomfortable conversations to be had moving ahead.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Recently Had Sit-Down With Former Big Name WWE Star
Though he's been adamant about his retirement from the squared circle, Dave Bautista, known as Batista in the ring, still enjoys visiting his wrestling home whenever he has a chance. On December 30, "The Animal" returned to WWE for the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. There, he caught up with old friend and current Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, backstage.
Tyrus: Billy Corgan And Vince McMahon Have Great Creative Minds And Gave Me Control Of My Destiny
Tyrus compares Billy Corgan to Dixie Carter and Vince McMahon. Tyrus, formerly Brodus Clay in WWE, is currently the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion in the Billy Corgan-led promotion. Along the way, his wrestling journey also took him to TNA Wrestling, where he worked for Dixie Carter. In a new interview...
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Confirmed For Major Championship Match At WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey is expected to be part of a championship at WrestleMania 39 as she goes for some WWE gold that she hasn’t held before. During her WWE career that started with her debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey has been a major focus of the women’s division. She won the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam in August 2018 and held the title all the way until WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when she lost it to Becky Lynch in the main event that also included Charlotte Flair.
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At The Age Of 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Details regarding his passing are currently unknown. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan first informed fans of the news on social media. Poffo was known as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and The Genius during his time in wrestling. He was the brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
PWMania
Backstage News on The Usos Status for WWE Elimination Chamber
The Usos will defend their Tag Team Titles on SmackDown next week, but as seen this week, Roman Reigns hasn’t heard from Jey since the Royal Rumble, and his brother Jimmy says he hasn’t either. There’s a chance we won’t hear from Jey until after the Elimination Chamber...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Calls Out His Rumored WrestleMania 39 Opponent
All signs point to a marquee match between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. The seeds were sown during last Saturday's 30-Man Royal Rumble where Paul eliminated Rollins from the battle royal, showboated for several seconds, and even seemed to taunt Rollins by imitating The Visionary's mannerisms. On Friday, Paul once again mocked Rollins by posting a video from the Rumble elimination, which ends with Rollins photoshopped in clown makeup.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several Top Superstars Film for WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune
WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Big E, Bayley, Natalya, Carmella, The Miz, Maryse, Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA on Wednesday to film episodes for WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune. The WWE...
New Batista Film Now In Theaters, Rollins/Lynch Go To Applebee's, Ibushi YouTube, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, February 3, 2023. - Dave Bautista's new film, Knock At The Cabin, is now playing in theaters across the world. Fans can find tickets by clicking here. To see a full trailer of the film, click the video linked below. - WWE...
Sami Callihan: Fans Are In For A Crazy Ride With The Design's Story, We've Just Touched The Surface
Sami Callihan is excited to see The Design's story plays out. Throughout his many years with the company, Sami Callihan has done nearly everything there is to do with IMPACT Wrestling. Alongside having a reign as IMPACT World Champion, Callihan has also had big time feuds with the likes of Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Moose.
Samoa Joe Talks Twisted Metal Series & Suicide Squad Game, Says News Is 'Hopefully On The Horizon'
Samoa Joe provides an update on his upcoming non-wrestling related projects. Samoa Joe is set to have a very busy 2023 outside of the world of wrestling. First, Joe is the voice actor for King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game that is set to release in May 2023. Furthermore, Joe plays Sweet Tooth in the upcoming Twisted Metal series that has been teased to release in 2023 as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Comments On Possible AAA Match
While Dominik Mysterio's wrestling career has so far consisted of wrestling in WWE only, he has a rich wrestling lineage in lucha libre, with his father, Rey Mysterio, and uncle, Rey Misterio Sr., having once both been stars in Mexico. So it wouldn't be a shock if the prison-hardened Judgment Day member grows interested in exploring his lucha roots one day, perhaps even for a certain lucha libre powerhouse. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Mysterio confirmed that he would be open to a potential appearance one day for Lucha Libre AAA. No word on if he'd have similar interest in working for AAA's rival CMLL.
NXT Vengeance Day 2023 - NXT Women's Title - Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Roxanne Perez Result
Roxanne Perez defied the odds and defeated both members of Toxic Attraction at NXT Vengeance Day. Both Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin gave it everything they had in Charlotte, North Carolina, and even throw their friendship out the window, brawling with each other during this Triple Threat. However, in the end, Gigi and Jane tried to double-team the champion but Roxanne was able to overcome the odds.
Roxanne Perez Recalls Booker T Being Mad At Her At Reality Of Wrestling, Sharmell Comforting Her
Roxanne Perez is on top of the NXT women's division as the reigning NXT Women's Champion. Roxanne has already made a significant impact in her young career and she started her journey early, joining Booker T's reality of wrestling as a teenager. Booker had faith in Roxanne during in her...
Shawn Michaels On Potential Future NXT Callups: Everyone Is Concentrated On WrestleMania Right Now
Shawn Michaels discusses potential NXT callups. Fans of WWE are always wondering when the next big star from NXT is going to make their debut on the main roster. Currently, many fans are anticipating the main roster arrival of NXT stars like Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, and Carmelo Hayes. On...
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0