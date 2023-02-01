Damar Hamlin launches 'plan to put back into the world' with challenge to LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Chili Recipe2foodtrippersCincinnati, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement
The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack Amid Retirement Announcement
Proud of his family. Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, Jack, after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The athlete, 45, posted a series of pictures of his family and friends via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 1, after announcing his retirement in an emotional […]
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style
It’s been a few years since Tony Romo was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but his critics are still... The post Tony Romo Speaks Out About Criticisms of His Broadcasting Style appeared first on Outsider.
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023 Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken his relationship with girlfriend Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows public. The football star stunned fans when he was joined by Burrows on the field to celebrate his team's NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023. Prior to their public debut, Hurts kept his romance with Burrows out of the spotlight. The NFL pro — whose Instagram is devoted to snaps from his...
Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out
It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
ETOnline.com
Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Says His Wife Is Bringing Her OB to Super Bowl at 38 Weeks Pregnant
Just when you thought the 2023 Super Bowl could not be more unforgettable for the Kelce family, throw in the fact that Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, is due this month with their third child. This week, fans learned the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play each other in...
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
James Harden shares 2-word response to All-Star snub
James Harden reacted via Instagram Thursday night to his All-Star Game snub. The reserves for the All-Star Game were announced Thursday. Harden was among the top players in the East who did not make the cut. Not long after the reserves were released, Harden shared a 2-word response on his Instagram Story. James Harden’s IG... The post James Harden shares 2-word response to All-Star snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Donna Kelce has perfect response when asked if she's rooting for Eagles or Chiefs in 2023 Super Bowl
Donna Kelce is handling a difficult task with the utmost grace ahead of Super Bowl 57. Both of Kelce's sons, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce, are playing on the NFL's biggest stage. They are the first pair of brothers to play against one another in the Super Bowl, and that makes Donna's job a bit difficult.
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal.
Sporting News
How big is NFL Pro Bowl field? Explaining the shortened 50-yard format for 2023 flag football game
The NFL's new 7-on-7 format for the Pro Bowl is going to have a few major differences, but one of the biggest ones is going to be the dimensions of the field. Rather than playing on a 100-yard long, 53-yard wide field, the flag football game between the AFC and NFC will be played on a half-length field of 50 yards with the full width.
Comments / 0