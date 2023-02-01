ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Adam Cole Details His Recovery From Two Head Injuries, Says It Was The Scariest Part Of His Career

Adam Cole opens up about his injuries and his recovery. Cole went down with an injury at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022. At the show, Cole competed in a four-way match against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champon. At the time, Cole was working through an injury. After Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan then confirmed that Cole was hurt, as he reportedly suffered a severe concussion. Cole made a one-off appearance on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he and reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) turned on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). After he missed several months, Cole returned on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and made it clear that, after overcoming his injuries, he's determined to return to the ring.
Fightful

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Producers, Backstage News, More

- Men's Royal Rumble: Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra, Jamie Noble. - Pitch Black Change- Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight: Abyss. - Women's Royal Rumble: TJ Wilson, Moly Holly, Petey Williams, Jason Jordan. - Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes. Royal Rumble news. - Jason Cade...
Fightful

Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage

Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Fightful

AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4): Three Title Bouts

All Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of its AJPW Excite Series 2023: Excite MANIAx event on February 4 from Esforta Arena Hachioji Subarena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on AJPW TV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4) - Gungnir Of...
Fightful

Triple H: Having Vince McMahon Around Has Been Great, He’s A Tremendous Asset

Triple H comments on Vince McMahon's return. McMahon retired on July 22, 2022, amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan were subsequently named the Co-CEOs of the company, and Triple H took over as the head of creative. Triple H's role was later named WWE's Chief Content Officer. On January 5, 2023, Vince McMahon announces his intent to return to WWE and participate in negotiations for media rights deals. WWE confirmed McMahon's return to the Board of Directors on January 6. Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10, and Vince was voted the Executive Chairman of the Board that same day.
Fightful

Shawn Michaels Gives Status Update On Ilja Dragunov And Meiko Satomura

When NXT UK officially went on hiatus in September 2022, Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura were at the top of the mountain in the promotion. Dragunov never lost the NXT UK Championship, having to relinquish the belt in July 2022, paving the way for Tyler Bate to win the title and then unify it against Bron Breakker at NXT Worlds Collide. Satomura was the NXT UK Women's Champion, but lost the unification bout to NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Blair Davenport in a triple threat match.
Fightful

Samoa Joe Talks Twisted Metal Series & Suicide Squad Game, Says News Is 'Hopefully On The Horizon'

Samoa Joe provides an update on his upcoming non-wrestling related projects. Samoa Joe is set to have a very busy 2023 outside of the world of wrestling. First, Joe is the voice actor for King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game that is set to release in May 2023. Furthermore, Joe plays Sweet Tooth in the upcoming Twisted Metal series that has been teased to release in 2023 as well.
Fightful

Jon Moxley Likes To STAB People. | Newsworthy 2/4/23

Adrenaline in our souls, the best liar is CODY RHODES! Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of February 4th... and the not-so-big ones. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Fightful

Brock Anderson Discusses Coming Into AEW, Says 50 People Attended His Tryout Match

Brock Anderson discusses coming into All Elite Wrestling. Throughout the COVID era of AEW, the company's roster transformed quite a bit. Whether it's the free agents that the promotion brought in like FTR or Ricky Starks, or wrestlers that been built from the ground up like Jade Cargill, AEW has seemingly never pumped the brakes on adding to their already talented roster.
Fightful

Samoa Joe Says He Thought About Retirement Before Signing With AEW

After being released by WWE for a second time in January 2022, Samoa Joe signed with AEW, debuting at ROH Supercard of Honor in April. Aside from one match against Karrion Kross in August 2021, Joe had been out of the ring since February 2020 due to concussion issues. Speaking...
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down On 2/3, Remains Above 2.2 Million Viewers

The preliminary numbers for Friday's SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reports that the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.263 million viewers in the preliminary number. The first hour posted 2.288 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.239 million viewers. The preliminary viewership is down from last Friday, which drew 2.433 million viewers in preliminary numbers. The final number for the January 27 episode of WWE SmackDown came in at 2.544 million viewers.
Fightful

Kota Ibushi: I Want To Face Will Ospreay Again, I Wonder How He Has Grown

Kota Ibushi expresses his interest in facing Will Ospreay. Ospreay and Ibushi clashed several times in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They faced off in the G1 Climax tournament in both 2019 and 2020. Ibushi previously suffered a concussion in a match against Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13. The two stars have not faced each other since NJPW Sakura Genesis in April 2021. There, Ospreay beat Ibushi to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy