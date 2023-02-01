Read full article on original website
Adam Cole Details His Recovery From Two Head Injuries, Says It Was The Scariest Part Of His Career
Adam Cole opens up about his injuries and his recovery. Cole went down with an injury at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022. At the show, Cole competed in a four-way match against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champon. At the time, Cole was working through an injury. After Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan then confirmed that Cole was hurt, as he reportedly suffered a severe concussion. Cole made a one-off appearance on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he and reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) turned on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). After he missed several months, Cole returned on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and made it clear that, after overcoming his injuries, he's determined to return to the ring.
STARDOM Supreme Fight 2023 Results (2/4/23): Giulia vs. Suzu Suzuki, Cheering Returns, And More
STARDOM returned to pay-per-view to celebrate the promotion's 12th Anniversary with STARDOM Supreme Fight 2023. Not only was the show major because of the card featuring Giulia defending the World of Stardom Championship for the first time against old friend turned rival Suzu Suzuki but also because cheering returned to STARDOM for the first time since 2020.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Producers, Backstage News, More
- Men's Royal Rumble: Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra, Jamie Noble. - Pitch Black Change- Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight: Abyss. - Women's Royal Rumble: TJ Wilson, Moly Holly, Petey Williams, Jason Jordan. - Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes. Royal Rumble news. - Jason Cade...
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4): Three Title Bouts
All Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of its AJPW Excite Series 2023: Excite MANIAx event on February 4 from Esforta Arena Hachioji Subarena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on AJPW TV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4) - Gungnir Of...
Tyrus: Billy Corgan And Vince McMahon Have Great Creative Minds And Gave Me Control Of My Destiny
Tyrus compares Billy Corgan to Dixie Carter and Vince McMahon. Tyrus, formerly Brodus Clay in WWE, is currently the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion in the Billy Corgan-led promotion. Along the way, his wrestling journey also took him to TNA Wrestling, where he worked for Dixie Carter. In a new interview...
Triple H: Having Vince McMahon Around Has Been Great, He’s A Tremendous Asset
Triple H comments on Vince McMahon's return. McMahon retired on July 22, 2022, amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan were subsequently named the Co-CEOs of the company, and Triple H took over as the head of creative. Triple H's role was later named WWE's Chief Content Officer. On January 5, 2023, Vince McMahon announces his intent to return to WWE and participate in negotiations for media rights deals. WWE confirmed McMahon's return to the Board of Directors on January 6. Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10, and Vince was voted the Executive Chairman of the Board that same day.
Fallon Henley And Kiana James Win NXT Women's Tag Team Titles At NXT Vengeance Day
New NXT Women's Tag Team Champions have been crowned. Fallon Henley & Kiana James are the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, defeating Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at NXT Vengeance Day. The finish saw Henley catch Carter in a Gedo clutch pin with James holding down the legs of...
Shawn Michaels Gives Status Update On Ilja Dragunov And Meiko Satomura
When NXT UK officially went on hiatus in September 2022, Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura were at the top of the mountain in the promotion. Dragunov never lost the NXT UK Championship, having to relinquish the belt in July 2022, paving the way for Tyler Bate to win the title and then unify it against Bron Breakker at NXT Worlds Collide. Satomura was the NXT UK Women's Champion, but lost the unification bout to NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Blair Davenport in a triple threat match.
Samoa Joe Talks Twisted Metal Series & Suicide Squad Game, Says News Is 'Hopefully On The Horizon'
Samoa Joe provides an update on his upcoming non-wrestling related projects. Samoa Joe is set to have a very busy 2023 outside of the world of wrestling. First, Joe is the voice actor for King Shark in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game that is set to release in May 2023. Furthermore, Joe plays Sweet Tooth in the upcoming Twisted Metal series that has been teased to release in 2023 as well.
AEW Dynamite On 2/1/23 Records A Decrease In Overall Viewership And Key Demo Rating
The numbers are in for the February 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on February 1 drew 901,000 viewers. This number is down from the 1,003,000 viewers the show posted on January 25. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.31 rating (404,000 viewers) in the...
Jon Moxley Likes To STAB People. | Newsworthy 2/4/23
Adrenaline in our souls, the best liar is CODY RHODES! Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of February 4th... and the not-so-big ones. Fightful Overbooked is extra Fightful content brought to you by Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl featuring interviews with Independent wrestling talent and creators, gaming uploads, live streams, and spotlighting various wrestling content creators. Fans can expect daily uploads offering different and unique opinions relating to wrestling, entertainment, and more.
Brock Anderson Discusses Coming Into AEW, Says 50 People Attended His Tryout Match
Brock Anderson discusses coming into All Elite Wrestling. Throughout the COVID era of AEW, the company's roster transformed quite a bit. Whether it's the free agents that the promotion brought in like FTR or Ricky Starks, or wrestlers that been built from the ground up like Jade Cargill, AEW has seemingly never pumped the brakes on adding to their already talented roster.
Samoa Joe Says He Thought About Retirement Before Signing With AEW
After being released by WWE for a second time in January 2022, Samoa Joe signed with AEW, debuting at ROH Supercard of Honor in April. Aside from one match against Karrion Kross in August 2021, Joe had been out of the ring since February 2020 due to concussion issues. Speaking...
Shawn Michaels On Potential Future NXT Callups: Everyone Is Concentrated On WrestleMania Right Now
Shawn Michaels discusses potential NXT callups. Fans of WWE are always wondering when the next big star from NXT is going to make their debut on the main roster. Currently, many fans are anticipating the main roster arrival of NXT stars like Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, and Carmelo Hayes. On...
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down On 2/3, Remains Above 2.2 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers for Friday's SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reports that the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.263 million viewers in the preliminary number. The first hour posted 2.288 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.239 million viewers. The preliminary viewership is down from last Friday, which drew 2.433 million viewers in preliminary numbers. The final number for the January 27 episode of WWE SmackDown came in at 2.544 million viewers.
Victor Benjamin Discusses His Natural Transition Into Pro Wrestling From Combat Sports
Independent star Victor Benjamin talks about his transition into professional wrestling. Before joining the wrestling landscape in 2016, Victor Benjamin was a long tenured mixed martial artist. Throughout his two year career as a pro, Benjamin, real name Shane Chojnacki, won all three of his fights. As his career in...
Nia Jax Talks WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance, Doing More During COVID Times
Nia Jax returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, entering at number 30 in the women's Royal Rumble. Jax was released by WWE in November 2021 and had not wrestled since her release. Appearing on Highspots Sign It Live, Jax was asked if she knew about her Rumble appearance a...
Kota Ibushi: I Want To Face Will Ospreay Again, I Wonder How He Has Grown
Kota Ibushi expresses his interest in facing Will Ospreay. Ospreay and Ibushi clashed several times in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They faced off in the G1 Climax tournament in both 2019 and 2020. Ibushi previously suffered a concussion in a match against Ospreay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13. The two stars have not faced each other since NJPW Sakura Genesis in April 2021. There, Ospreay beat Ibushi to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
