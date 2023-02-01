Read full article on original website
Do Dogecoin’s (DOGE) and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) stalled rallies mean the memecoin trend is dead?
The memecoin phenomenon didn’t show as efficient within the final month’s begin of yr crypto market rally, because the positive factors of the highest cryptocurrencies on this class barely outperformed Bitcoin. The month-to-month acquire of BTC stood at 44.5%, whereas the highest two meme-based cash DOGE and SHIB gained 27% and 40.7%, respectively.
