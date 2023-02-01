Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
Jill Biden Visits Health Clinic, Navy Ships To Begin San Diego Trip
First lady Jill Biden Friday visited a health clinic and two Navy ships on the first day of her visit to San Diego, which coincides with Saturday's World Cancer Day. Biden arrived at San Diego International Airport at 2:29 p.m., where she was greeted by Mayor Todd Gloria, Reps. Sara Jacobs and Scott Peters, D-San Diego, San Diego Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas and Erica Pinto, chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village.
kusi.com
Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years. While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula VIsta man sentenced to 138 months in prison for blowing up ATM machine
A Chula Vista man was sentenced in Federal Court on Thursday to more than 11 years in prison for blowing up ATM machines in the San Diego area to steal money contained inside. Chad Lee Engel, 50, was sentenced to 138 months in prison for his part in detonating a California Coast Credit Union ATM, located at 4285 Ruffin Road in San Diego, on July 4, 2017; and an ATM located at a Chevron gas station, located at 9650 Miramar Road in San Diego on August 13, 2017. Engel pleaded guilty in July 2022.
San Diego Spending $2.4 Million To Relocate 50 Homeless People
San Diego’s City Council approved a plan that will provide a “more intense and personal focus” on each person’s needs.
Missing something? Recover stolen property in San Diego at this public viewing event
Missing something? Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department will be hosting a public viewing of recovered stolen property this weekend.
KPBS
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
chulavistatoday.com
SDG&E Residential Utility Customers To See Climate Credit On February and March Statements
San Diego Gas& Electric announced residential utility ratepayers will receive $104 in bull credit on their February and March statements. This move comes following a decision made by the California Public Utilities Comission (CPUC) to cover up the timing of two of three scheduled installments of the California Climate Credit aimed to provide winter bill relief to residents statewide. Natural gas commodity prices have swelled throughout the state as a result of unprecedented market volatility.
SDG&E Ordered To Immediately Lower Natural Gas Bills
California regulators were barraged with complaints from people who can’t afford to heat their homes because of soaring natural gas prices.
chulavistatoday.com
Jill Biden to Visit San Diego for Cancer Event, Navy Gathering
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to arrive in San Diego today as part of a California trip in support of the administration's. efforts regarding cancer treatment and initiatives for military and veteran families. Ahead of World Cancer Day on Saturday, Biden will arrive Friday afternoon and visit a health...
A San Diego TV station reported on abandoned shopping carts. Then police ramped up enforcement
It appears San Diego police responded to a news report about abandoned shopping carts by arresting and citing people who use them for survival while experiencing homelessness, an inewsource analysis has found. In August 2019, CBS News 8 aired a two-minute segment drawing attention to abandoned shopping carts scattered across...
KPBS
Change in towing policy coming to San Diego
The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
kusi.com
Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
It takes 3.2 people to afford a 2-bedroom on minimum wage in San Diego: Zillow
It would take the income of more than three people earning minimum wage to afford a two-bedroom apartment in San Diego, according to analysis from Zillow.
New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway
The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
KPBS
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
NBC San Diego
Illegal Vape Sale May Have Been at Center of Shooting That Left 2 Friends Dead in San Marcos: SDSO
A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early in a neighborhood near Palomar College in San Marcos last month. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of the 15-year-old alongside new details of what may have transpired before the shooting on the afternoon of Jan. 4 that left Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia's, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos.
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
chulavistatoday.com
Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Illicit Drug Onto Jail Property
A San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputy was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing an illegal drug onto jail property. Allen Paul Wereski, 48, was taken into custody after a substance believed to be cocaine was found in his vehicle, according to a statement from the department. Wereski has been suspended...
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
