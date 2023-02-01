ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

chulavistatoday.com

Jill Biden Visits Health Clinic, Navy Ships To Begin San Diego Trip

First lady Jill Biden Friday visited a health clinic and two Navy ships on the first day of her visit to San Diego, which coincides with Saturday's World Cancer Day. Biden arrived at San Diego International Airport at 2:29 p.m., where she was greeted by Mayor Todd Gloria, Reps. Sara Jacobs and Scott Peters, D-San Diego, San Diego Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas and Erica Pinto, chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years. While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula VIsta man sentenced to 138 months in prison for blowing up ATM machine

A Chula Vista man was sentenced in Federal Court on Thursday to more than 11 years in prison for blowing up ATM machines in the San Diego area to steal money contained inside. Chad Lee Engel, 50, was sentenced to 138 months in prison for his part in detonating a California Coast Credit Union ATM, located at 4285 Ruffin Road in San Diego, on July 4, 2017; and an ATM located at a Chevron gas station, located at 9650 Miramar Road in San Diego on August 13, 2017. Engel pleaded guilty in July 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

SDG&E Residential Utility Customers To See Climate Credit On February and March Statements

San Diego Gas& Electric announced residential utility ratepayers will receive $104 in bull credit on their February and March statements. This move comes following a decision made by the California Public Utilities Comission (CPUC) to cover up the timing of two of three scheduled installments of the California Climate Credit aimed to provide winter bill relief to residents statewide. Natural gas commodity prices have swelled throughout the state as a result of unprecedented market volatility.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Jill Biden to Visit San Diego for Cancer Event, Navy Gathering

First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to arrive in San Diego today as part of a California trip in support of the administration's. efforts regarding cancer treatment and initiatives for military and veteran families. Ahead of World Cancer Day on Saturday, Biden will arrive Friday afternoon and visit a health...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Change in towing policy coming to San Diego

The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New security measures taken at Chula Vista Ralphs to prevent shoplifting

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Shoppers across San Diego County are noticing more grocery and retail stores take new steps to prevent shoplifting. Ralphs on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista is the latest store to upgrade their security. Customers will now have to purchase specific items like bath and body products and even vitamins at designated registers.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway

The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Illegal Vape Sale May Have Been at Center of Shooting That Left 2 Friends Dead in San Marcos: SDSO

A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early in a neighborhood near Palomar College in San Marcos last month. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of the 15-year-old alongside new details of what may have transpired before the shooting on the afternoon of Jan. 4 that left Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia's, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Illicit Drug Onto Jail Property

A San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputy was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing an illegal drug onto jail property. Allen Paul Wereski, 48, was taken into custody after a substance believed to be cocaine was found in his vehicle, according to a statement from the department. Wereski has been suspended...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

