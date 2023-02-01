Google Is Asking Employees to Test Potential ChatGPT Competitors, Including a Chatbot Called ‘Apprentice Bard'

Read full article on original website
Related
TikTok-Based HR Conversations Are Coming for a New Generation of Workers
HR teams are still dealing with may of the same issues from last year: quiet quitting, lower engagement and burnout. TikTok could be a way to connect with workers in a more engaging and effective way. The platform can help companies do a better job in onboarding, and with discrimination...
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Jim Cramer Says Meta Platforms' Latest Quarter Is Why He Stuck With the Stock
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday used Facebook parent Meta Platforms as a case study of why it sometimes pays off to hold downtrodden stocks. Meta shares soared over 23% on Thursday the day after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat and announced a $40 billion stock buyback. CNBC's Jim...
Inside the ‘Wormhole,' Relativity Space's Monster Factory 3D-Printing Reusable Rockets
CNBC recently toured "The Wormhole," a more than 1-million-square-foot former Boeing facility, where Relativity Space is building its larger, reusable line of Terran R rockets. The aerospace startup continues to grow as it pursues a novel approach to manufacturing rockets out of mostly 3D-printed structures and parts, aiming for production...
Jury Clears Elon Musk of Wrongdoing Related to 2018 Tesla Tweets
A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Musk. The trial pitted Tesla investors...
Nearly 2,000 CEOs Think Their Companies Won't Be Able to Make Money in 10 Years, Survey Says
A large number of CEOs from around the world think their companies are in trouble — and they appear ready to do something about it. Nearly 2,000 CEOs recently polled by accounting and consulting firm PwC say their company won't be "economically viable" within the next decade, without changing its current path. That's almost 40% of the total number of CEOs surveyed across 105 countries for PwC's annual global CEO survey.
How the End of Netflix Password Sharing Will Change the Way Families Watch, Especially the Ones With College-Age Children
The streaming entertainment giant's long-awaited attempt to limit password sharing is coming by March. While details have been closely guarded, an FAQ page update this week, since deleted by Netflix, suggested how it plans to identify account sharing abuse. College kids' use of families' at-home logins may be among the...
NBC Chicago
Despite Big Layoffs, It's Still a Great Time to Work in Tech, Experts Say: ‘I've Seen Bad Job Markets…This Is Not It'
Raveena Mathur had heard the rumors about layoffs coming to Silicon Valley for months — but the warnings didn't scare her. She had been working at a Big Tech firm as a senior business analyst for eight months, and was convinced she had one of the most secure jobs in the world.
NBC Chicago
Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Advantage of the Bull Market by Selling Some Shares
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0