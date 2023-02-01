Indio, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Indio.
The Twentynine Palms High School soccer team will have a game with Indio High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
Twentynine Palms High School
Indio High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Twentynine Palms High School soccer team will have a game with Indio High School on February 01, 2023, 17:45:00.
Twentynine Palms High School
Indio High School
February 01, 2023
17:45:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0