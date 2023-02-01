ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Jurupa Valley, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Jurupa Valley.

The Pacific High School soccer team will have a game with Jurupa Valley High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Pacific High School
Jurupa Valley High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Indian Springs High School soccer team will have a game with Rubidoux High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Indian Springs High School
Rubidoux High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

