ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Enzo Fernandez: Who is Chelsea’s record-breaking signing?

By Reuben Rosso-Powell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmbpR_0kY6t11100

Chelsea have broken the British transfer record with Enzo Fernandez ’s £106.8million move from Benfica.

The Argentinian has caught the eye in the last seven months, helping his country to World Cup glory and seeing his transfer value sky-rocket.

Here, the PA news agency’s Reuben Rosso-Powell looks at what strengths Fernandez can bring to Graham Potter ’s Chelsea.

Technical talent

Fernandez’ passing ability will be a welcome addition to Chelsea after they sold midfield operator Jorginho to Arsenal.

Prior to his exit, Fernandez accumulated the joint-second most assists in the Primeira Liga this season – five.

His ability to scan the pitch before receiving the ball on the half-turn is no doubt an attractive feature for Chelsea, who were in need of new options in midfield.

Age is not a problem

At just 22, Fernandez joins the long list of young talent Chelsea’s owners have acquired since last summer’s takeover.

He joins the west London side on an eight-and-a-half-year deal with no release clause and will hope to establish himself as a mainstay in the team’s midfield.

The record-breaking fee the Blues have paid to Benfica reflects the vast potential Fernandez possesses and the room for him to continue to develop his career.

Mentality monster

Fernandez will be no stranger to the high-octane football of the Premier League.

Complimented for his high intensity, the South American featured in all seven games for Argentina at the World Cup as they went on to lift the trophy in Qatar.

The midfielder has picked up seven yellow cards across all competitions for Benfica, tenacity which needs to be channelled but highlighting his resilience in such a crucial position.

Chelsea’s main man

Graham Potter has struggled to pick a consistent 11 with his midfield often changing from game to game.

The signing of Fernandez gives Chelsea a lynchpin for the midfield to be built around.

His presence may be the key to the team finding consistent form and identifying a clear philosophy at the midway point of the season.

Goal getter

Fernandez often finds himself in pockets of space where he can use his speed to attack when someone has covered him defensively.

His confidence is certainly reflected in his willingness to shoot.

Fernandez developed a reputation as a goalscoring midfielder in his homeland with River Plate last season and has carried that on with Benfica in the current campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp refuses to answer reporter’s question after Liverpool defeat: ‘You know why’

Jurgen Klopp clashed with a reporter after Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves and refused to answer the question that was asked.“It’s very difficult to talk to you, if I’m 100 per cent honest, I would prefer not to do that, you know why,” the Reds boss said, before implying that he was unhappy with the journalist’s coverage of the club.“For all the things you wrote, if someone else wants to ask the question I will answer it.”The question was then repeated by another reporter and answered by Klopp.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Everton fans protest against club's board ahead of Arsenal gameJurgen Klopp calls out bad ‘body language’ of Liverpool players in FA Cup defeatKlopp ‘not over the moon’ with Liverpool stars after FA Cup defeat to Brighton
The Independent

Man United boss Erik ten Hag fumes at Casemiro red card: ‘I see two teams fighting’

Erik ten Hag hit out at the inconsistent implementation of VAR after Manchester United and Crystal Palace players clashed but only Casemiro was sent off for “crossing the line”.Referee Andre Marriner was advised to check the pitchside monitor by the VAR to review images of the Brazil international grabbing Will Hughes by the throat in the second half.But Ten Hag said Palace players should have also been punished for their role in the melee, which saw United finish the game with 10 men.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp: Wolves defeat is pinnacle of Liverpool’s problems

Jurgen Klopp refused to defend his players after wretched Liverpool were thumped 3-0 at Wolves.Joel Matip’s own goal set the tone for an awful defeat as the hosts raced into a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes.Craig Dawson grabbed a debut goal and Ruben Neves piled on the misery with Wolves recording their biggest win for almost a year.Liverpool are languishing in 10th in the Premier League having lost three straight top-flight away games for the first time since 2012.Alisson Becker described the frustration and disappointment in Liverpool’s dressing room following #WOLLIV.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2023They now host Everton before...
The Independent

Casemiro red card takes shine off Manchester United win over Crystal Palace

Manchester United were made to sweat for their 13th successive home win after star midfielder Casemiro’s red card for violent conduct sparked a frenzied conclusion against Crystal Palace.Fresh from sealing their place in the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag’s side looked set to make light work of Patrick Vieira’s Eagles in a rare Saturday afternoon kick-off.Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty and a close-range Marcus Rashford goal had in-form United cruising to victory, only for Casemiro’s sending-off to make for an uncomfortable ending at Old Trafford.Jeffrey Schlupp, whose shove on Antony led to the melee in which the Brazil...
The Independent

Liverpool’s misery plunges to new depths with Wolves thrashing

Liverpool suffered a Molineux nightmare as Jurgen Klopp’s side were outclassed by Wolves.Joel Matip’s own goal, Craig Dawson’s debut strike and Ruben Neves’ effort sealed a stunning 3-0 win for the hosts as the shambolic Reds continued to sink.Liverpool are floundering in 10th after a third straight Premier League away defeat and – aside from a spell after the break – were embarrassed by fired-up Wolves.Next up they welcome a reinvigorated Everton before a trip to Newcastle serves as a stark reminder of the change in fortunes at Anfield and St James’ Park.With the Reds already out of title contention,...
The Independent

Kaoru Mitoma leaves it late again as Brighton beat Bournemouth

Kaoru Mitoma headed home an 87th-minute winner to earn Brighton a 1-0 victory over struggling Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium.The Japan international, whose goal in stoppage time helped the Seagulls knock holders Liverpool out of the FA Cup last week, nodded past goalkeeper Neto to send his side into sixth place.Both sides threatened throughout a pacey first half, the Cherries somehow surviving an onslaught that saw Deniz Undav denied three times within a matter of seconds.Bournemouth put pressure on the hosts after the restart but failed to find the finishing touch as Brighton looked close to a breakthrough.That finally came...
The Independent

Rangers made to work by Ross County but Michael Beale run continues

Michael Beale’s Rangers bandwagon continued rolling but not without some fortune amid a second-half fright from Ross County at Ibrox.Malky Mackay’s side had proved resolute in defence before early substitute Malik Tillman put the Light Blues in front with a header in first-half added time – but the visitors stuck to their task after the break and striker Jordan White levelled in the 65th minute with a header.However, left-back Borna Barisic’s deflected free-kick in the 75th minute restored the Gers’ lead for a nervy 2-1 victory, leaving the Staggies still looking for their first win over the Govan club.Beale is...
The Independent

Erik ten Hag fumes at Casemiro red card: ‘Several players crossed the line’

Erik ten Hag hit out at the inconsistent implementation of VAR after Manchester United and Crystal Palace players clashed but only Casemiro was sent off for “crossing the line”.Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty and a Marcus Rashford strike put the Red Devils on course for a 13th successive home win in all competitions that they wrapped up after a nervy last 20 minutes.Jeffrey Schlupp shoved Antony off the pitch, sparking a fight involving both sets of players which ended with Casemiro receiving a straight red card for violent conduct.Referee Andre Marriner was advised to check the pitchside monitor by the...
The Independent

Cameron Norrie praises ‘fired up’ Great Britain for Davis Cup win in Colombia

Cameron Norrie has paid tribute to a “fired up” Great Britain team after their victory in Colombia secured them a place in this year’s Davis Cup Finals.The world number 11 won a tense encounter against Nicolas Mejia in Bogota 6-4 6-4 on Saturday to hand Britain an unassailable 3-1 lead.His success came after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski defeated Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the doubles earlier in the day to put the visitors ahead for the first time in the tie.🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧@cam_norrie defeats Mejia 6-4 6-4 to seal Great Britain’s place in the Davis Cup Finals!#DavisCup | @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/raXMuheOUd—...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy