Celebrating the legacy of Gil Noble

 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jykOb_0kY6szCX00

Gil Noble was a pioneering journalist for WABC-TV who was host of the groundbreaking public-affairs show "Like It Is," which ran from 1968 to 2011.

The show's legacy of commitment to and coverage of the African-American community continues in the successor program, "Here & Now," hosted by Sandra Bookman.

WABC-TV is honoring Noble and bringing his achievements before new generations in several ways. This clip reel, from a "Here & Now" retrospective on Noble's career, displays examples of his journalistic excellence. We are also sharing examples of Noble's work as a reporter and longtime anchor at WABC-TV, as well as tributes to him and more.

As part of this celebration of Gil Noble's legacy, the "Here & Now" team is preparing a one-hour retrospective of Noble's life and career that will air Sunday, Feb. 19 on Channel 7 at noon, and will also be available wherever you stream ABC7. It will also be available on demand in the Gil Noble Vault section of our streaming app and website.

New York City, NY
ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

