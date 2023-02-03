Celebrating the legacy of Gil Noble

Gil Noble was a pioneering journalist for WABC-TV who was host of the groundbreaking public-affairs show "Like It Is," which ran from 1968 to 2011.

The show's legacy of commitment to and coverage of the African-American community continues in the successor program, "Here & Now," hosted by Sandra Bookman.

WABC-TV is honoring Noble and bringing his achievements before new generations in several ways. This clip reel, from a "Here & Now" retrospective on Noble's career, displays examples of his journalistic excellence. We are also sharing examples of Noble's work as a reporter and longtime anchor at WABC-TV, as well as tributes to him and more.

As part of this celebration of Gil Noble's legacy, the "Here & Now" team is preparing a one-hour retrospective of Noble's life and career that will air Sunday, Feb. 19 on Channel 7 at noon, and will also be available wherever you stream ABC7. It will also be available on demand in the Gil Noble Vault section of our streaming app and website.