ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Tempe.

The Perry High School soccer team will have a game with Corona del Sol High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Perry High School
Corona del Sol High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Freshman Boys Soccer

The Apache Junction High School soccer team will have a game with Tempe High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Apache Junction High School
Tempe High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Mesquite High School soccer team will have a game with Marcos de Niza High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Mesquite High School
Marcos de Niza High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy