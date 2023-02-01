Tempe, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Tempe.
The Perry High School soccer team will have a game with Corona del Sol High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
The Apache Junction High School soccer team will have a game with Tempe High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
The Mesquite High School soccer team will have a game with Marcos de Niza High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
