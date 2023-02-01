ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Sacramento.

The Grant Union High School soccer team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.

Grant Union High School
Luther Burbank High School
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Cordova High School soccer team will have a game with Natomas High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Cordova High School
Natomas High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

