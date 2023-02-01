Sacramento, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Sacramento.
The Grant Union High School soccer team will have a game with Luther Burbank High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.
Grant Union High School
Luther Burbank High School
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Cordova High School soccer team will have a game with Natomas High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
Cordova High School
Natomas High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
