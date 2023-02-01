Orlando, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Orlando.
The The First Academy soccer team will have a game with Montverde Academy on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
The First Academy
Montverde Academy
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
2023 FHSAA Girls Soccer Playoffs
The Montverde Academy soccer team will have a game with Lake Highland Prep School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:01.
Montverde Academy
Lake Highland Prep School
February 01, 2023
16:00:01
2023 FHSAA Girls Soccer Playoffs
