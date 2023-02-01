ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

El Cajon, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in El Cajon.

The Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley soccer team will have a game with Grossmont High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley
Grossmont High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Santana High School soccer team will have a game with Valhalla High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Santana High School
Valhalla High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Steele Canyon High School soccer team will have a game with Granite Hills High School - El Cajon on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Steele Canyon High School
Granite Hills High School - El Cajon
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Mount Miguel High School soccer team will have a game with El Cajon Valley High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Mount Miguel High School
El Cajon Valley High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

