Spring Valley, CA

Spring Valley, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Spring Valley.

The Granite Hills High School - Porterville soccer team will have a game with Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Granite Hills High School - Porterville
Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Grossmont High School soccer team will have a game with Steele Canyon High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Grossmont High School
Steele Canyon High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The El Cajon Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Mount Miguel High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

El Cajon Valley High School
Mount Miguel High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Mountain View, CA
