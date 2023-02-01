Spring Valley, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Spring Valley.
The Granite Hills High School - Porterville soccer team will have a game with Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
Granite Hills High School - Porterville
Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Grossmont High School soccer team will have a game with Steele Canyon High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
Grossmont High School
Steele Canyon High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The El Cajon Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Mount Miguel High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
El Cajon Valley High School
Mount Miguel High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
