Tucson, AZ

Tucson, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Tucson.

The Douglas High School soccer team will have a game with Mica Mountain High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Douglas High School
Mica Mountain High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sahuaro High School soccer team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Sahuaro High School
Salpointe Catholic High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Flowing Wells High School soccer team will have a game with Pueblo High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Flowing Wells High School
Pueblo High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

