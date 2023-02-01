Missouri City, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Missouri City.
The George Ranch High School soccer team will have a game with Hightower High School on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.
George Ranch High School
Hightower High School
February 01, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Bush High School - Fort Bend soccer team will have a game with Elkins High School - Fort Bend on February 01, 2023, 17:30:00.
Bush High School - Fort Bend
Elkins High School - Fort Bend
February 01, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
