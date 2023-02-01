Bakersfield, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Bakersfield.
The Tehachapi High School soccer team will have a game with East Bakersfield High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.
The Del Oro High School soccer team will have a game with Foothill High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.
The Arvin High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.
The South High School soccer team will have a game with West High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.
The Mira Monte High School soccer team will have a game with North High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.
