ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 4 days ago

There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Bakersfield.

The Tehachapi High School soccer team will have a game with East Bakersfield High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.

Tehachapi High School
East Bakersfield High School
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Del Oro High School soccer team will have a game with Foothill High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.

Del Oro High School
Foothill High School - Bakersfield
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Arvin High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.

Arvin High School
Golden Valley High School - Bakersfield
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The South High School soccer team will have a game with West High School - Bakersfield on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.

South High School
West High School - Bakersfield
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Mira Monte High School soccer team will have a game with North High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.

Mira Monte High School
North High School
February 01, 2023
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy