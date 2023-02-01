ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 5 high school ⚽ games in San Jose.

The Prospect High School soccer team will have a game with Branham High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.

Prospect High School
Branham High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Pioneer High School soccer team will have a game with Overfelt High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Pioneer High School
Overfelt High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Santa Teresa High School soccer team will have a game with Leigh High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Santa Teresa High School
Leigh High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lick High School soccer team will have a game with Del Mar High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Lick High School
Del Mar High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Yerba Buena High School soccer team will have a game with Westmont High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.

Yerba Buena High School
Westmont High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

