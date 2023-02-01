San Jose, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 5 high school ⚽ games in San Jose.

The Prospect High School soccer team will have a game with Branham High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00. Prospect High School Branham High School February 01, 2023 16:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Pioneer High School soccer team will have a game with Overfelt High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00. Pioneer High School Overfelt High School February 01, 2023 17:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Santa Teresa High School soccer team will have a game with Leigh High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00. Santa Teresa High School Leigh High School February 01, 2023 17:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Lick High School soccer team will have a game with Del Mar High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00. Lick High School Del Mar High School February 01, 2023 17:00:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer