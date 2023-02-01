San Jose, February 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in San Jose.
The Prospect High School soccer team will have a game with Branham High School on February 01, 2023, 16:00:00.
Prospect High School
Branham High School
February 01, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Pioneer High School soccer team will have a game with Overfelt High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
Pioneer High School
Overfelt High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Santa Teresa High School soccer team will have a game with Leigh High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
Santa Teresa High School
Leigh High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Lick High School soccer team will have a game with Del Mar High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
Lick High School
Del Mar High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Yerba Buena High School soccer team will have a game with Westmont High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
Yerba Buena High School
Westmont High School
February 01, 2023
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
